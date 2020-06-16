Synonymous with train-track braces and heavy side fringes, you might think you left acne behind in your teenage years. But for many, that isn’t the case. Adult acne – a skin condition that occurs when hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells – is on the rise. So while most of us have experienced acne at some point, 15% of women are diagnosed as adults. As a result, Cult Beauty has seen a 66% increase in sales within its acne product category.

Refreshingly, the rise in adult acne is being chased by a growing skin positivity movement. Needless to say, blemishes are a completely normal facet of life and a growing number of us have taken to Instagram to share #skinpositivity posts, chipping away at any shameful stigma that was once attached to the condition. The movement also celebrates skin acceptance – the idea that if you’re happy with your acne, that’s great, but it’s also OK if you want to take steps to reduce it.