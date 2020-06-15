The government has been advising that people wear a face covering in “enclosed public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet” and from today, 15 June, it’s mandatory to wear one on public transport. Uber and Addison Lee have also said they must be worn when travelling in their vehicles, too.

Regardless of the type of mask, there are legitimate concerns around the skincare you should be using underneath them. Maskne – acne or breakouts caused by wearing them – is a real thing.

“Wearing a face mask, particularly for prolonged periods, means you are breathing into a closed tight space which creates humidity and can accelerate the processes that cause acne,” explains Dr Bibi Ghalaie, medical director at British Aesthetics.