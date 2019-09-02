“This is how I got the clear, glowy skin of my dreams after 12 years of trying”

The older I got the harder it became. It wasn’t fair, I reasoned, because I was supposed to be a grown-up, and grown-ups weren’t meant to have spots. But what felt more unfair was the year-long lifespan of the spots. My breakouts were never a two-week battle like they are for most people. Instead, I had to look in the mirror knowing each blemish would leave a lasting mark on my skin.

But how could I expect anything to change if my routine wasn’t changing? I had to give up on ‘growing out of’ my spots, so that’s what I did. The last two years I’ve been a total product junkie. I’ve taken the time to learn about my skin, I’ve paid attention to ingredients lists on the products I used, and now strangers stop me in the street to ask about my skincare routine. OK, so maybe it was only one girl but after 12 years of acne it was a glorious moment.

So, in a bid to help other people, here is everything I’ve learnt over the years along with my holy grail products – plus the steps I took that helped give me the skin I’d almost given up dreaming of.