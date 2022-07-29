16 no-brainer beauty buys from independent brands on sale at The Drop by Stylist

Looking to refresh your beauty stash? We’ve rounded up the best products from independent brands now on sale in our biggest ever sale on The Drop by Stylist.
No matter how much we deny it, those of us who love beauty, love beauty. In other words, our shelves are overflowing, our totes are packed with the latest hand creams and stylishly bottled face mists – and we’re proud of it. So, if you’re looking to add to your already impressive collection, we have a selection of items that will do the job.
Here at Stylist, we champion independent brands through our online marketplace, The Drop by Stylist, and so what better way to get your beauty fix than to also support small indie brands across the UK while you’re at it? Even better, we’ve put together a selection of beauty staples that are currently on sale – in our biggest summer sale yet, may we add – and there’s something for everyone.
From candles to serums and face moisturisers to mists, scroll down to find your next beauty buy at a great Stylist price…
London Botanical Laboratories Hyaluronic Acid + CBD | Molecular Moisture Surge Hyaluronic Acid Day Cream
This day cream not only protects against dehydration but also treats skin with powerful antioxidants in the form of natural watermelon extract. “Now that we’re venturing outside more, antioxidants are a useful addition to any skincare routine,” explains Stylist contributor Hanna Ibraheem.
“As well as shielding skin against damaging free radicals caused by pollution and sunlight, antioxidants also improve brightness, elasticity and even out skin tone.”
Eclat Skin London Rose Glow Oil & Eyes Set
Upgrade your self-care sessions with the double whammy of Eclat Skin London’s Rose Glow Set, featuring its bestselling Rose Blossom Hydro-Gel Eye Pads and new Rose Blossom Glow Facial Oil.
Packed with antioxidant-rich rose blossom extract, place the hydrogel masks onto cleansed skin for 10-15 minutes for a smoother, brighter-looking eye area, minus the puffiness.
When the time calls to gua sha the night away, the lightweight facial oil is infused with moisture-packed hyaluronic acid and natural oils to provide the perfect amount of hydration, slip and of course, natural glow. Wake up to brighter, more relaxed skin.
Susie Mermaid Seaweed Silk Luxe Hydration Body Butter
This Seaweed Silk Luxe Hydration Body Butter is filled with mineral-rich sea kelp, spirulina, jojoba oil and collagen-boosting shea butter synergistically blended to infuse the skin with vitamins, essential fatty acids and antioxidants to condition from head to tail.
Deeply hydrating, this therapuetic treatment firms and protects while the scent of citrus fruits and fresh herbs deliver a boost of positive energy and feelings of wellbeing. A perfect treatment for after-sun care, keeping limbs soft and silky this summer.
Warda Skincare Vitamin C Glow Boost Oil-Serum
A hybrid oil-serum that is as nourishing as it is glow-inducing thanks to aloe vera, vitamin E, almond oil and squalene. Simply massage a few drops into the skin as the last step in your morning routine before applying SPF or as the last step at night to reap the brightening benefits.
Vegan by Happy Skin Aloe Vera Juice Hydrating Body Milk 100ml
Been out in the sunshine a little too much lately? If your skin is suffering, it’s time to stock up on Vegan By Happy Skin’s Aloe Vera Juice Hydrating Body Milk.
“Aloe on its own makes for a soothing remedy to cool down sun-parched skin,” says Stylist contributor Shannon Peter, “but add in moisturising shea butter and jojoba seed oil and this milk will replenish all that the sun takes out.”
Leaves & Flowers Skin Sleep Cream
This multifunctional overnight treatment is a nourishing balm texture formulated with a powerful combination of 200mg CBD, plankton extract and bespoke Bulgarian rose. It harnesses the soothing properties of cannabidiol (the ever-adored CBD) to nourish and replenish ultra-thirsty complexions, bringing comfort and balance to your skin while reviving and restoring whilst you sleep.
Wake up to smoother, supple and firmer skin thanks to the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of the nutrient-rich CBD, which encourages balance in your skin, soothes the signs of ageing, calms and restores.
Vegan by Happy Skin Watermelon & Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml
This serum harnesses the power of moisture-locking hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich watermelon extract, plus soothing aloe vera and nourishing argan oil.
In other words, it’s specifically designed to give your skin a juicy, hydrated glow. Simply massage two pea-sized pumps into skin before moisturiser every morning and evening for the dewy face of your dreams.
Rock Rose Beauty Nourishing Body Oil
Rock Rose Beauty’s Nourishing Body Oil has a special price for The Drop by Stylist. Swiftly absorbed and made from 100% natural plant oils designed to intensely nourish and rejuvenate your skin, it features cistus ladanifer (an active essential oil), which helps to repair and renew your skin, with organic rosehip seed and grapeseed oils rich in vitamins and omegas to stimulate collagen and elastin in the dermis, resulting in firmer, hydrated skin.
Scentered ESCAPE Five Minute Foot Mat & Mindful Aromatherapy Balm
If you know someone whose stress levels are sky-high, or who needs a gentle push to take more time out for themselves, we’ve found the perfect solution.
Scentered’s acupressure foot mat and aromatherapy balm bundle is the soothing dream team that only requires five minutes to work their magic. Used in traditional Chinese medicine to release blocked energy, it’s a speedy self-care practice that cleverly supports wellbeing.
Elsa's Organic Skinfoods Armpit Serum
This silky, intensely moisturising serum quickly reduces irritation and calms the skin after hair removal. Easily applied in a thin layer as a calming and hydrating treatment mask for particularly tender skin.
To be used straight after hair removal and then between times to help prevent ingrown hairs and leave the skin soft and hydrated. Every single ingredient in the Armpit Serum was formulated to heal and nourish the skin – the formula contains no stabilisers or fillers.
Nightire Slumber Society Scented Candle
If soaking in relaxing baths or dousing yourself in essential oils isn’t your thing, there’s another way to get a hit of sleep-inducing scents. “If, like me, your mind needs a little coercion to get into sleep mode, I’ve found major sleepy success with this candle,” says Stylist contributor Shannon Peter.
“The melting soy wax fills your entire bedroom with wafts of lavender, rose and CBD, a potent combination that can settle even the most active of brains.”
Freya and Bailey Hyaluronic Hydrating Face Mist
Freya and Bailey’s Hyaluronic Hydrating Face Mist is a skin-refreshing, seaweed-derived brightening mist. It contains an advanced 2% hyaluronic acid and “dragon’s blood” blend fortified with antioxidants to protect from external damaging factors plus three forms of algae, vitamin C and potent dragon’s blood (from Africa’s croton lecheri tree).
Faace Period Face
A multi-tasking face mask for Period faaces (aka PMT faace, stressed faace, blemish faace, menopause faace, dry faace, sad faace, flushed faace, greasy faace).
Thanks to a blend of super ingredients (hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and soothes inflammation; green tea to improve the appearance of sun damage; lavender, which acts as an antiseptic and provides balance to hormonal skin; clary sage to stop bacteria spreading; zinc to normalise sebum production and improve cell turnover; and finally white willow, which provides a potent dose of salicin – a derivative of salicylic acid that allows for new and improved cell turnover. This is the multitasker you’ve been looking for.
Faace Tired Faace
This tube is the face wonder you’ve been dreaming about. Giving instant glowy, happy skin, Tired Faace is chockful of caffeine to soothe and perk, aloe vera to help you retain moisture and vegetable glycerine, which draws water from the air and locks it into the skin’s outer layer.
But that’s not all… vitamin C adds radiance and fights off free radicals, lactic acid gently exfoliates and frankincense strengthens the skin so it stays elastic, doesn’t crumple under pressure and boosts collagen. Finally, pomegranate and rosehip join forces to provide a helping of natural vitamin A (retinol) to boost collagen and keep skin springy.
Magic Organic Apothecary Aphrodite Facial Oil
A calming blend for sensitive skin, this easily absorbed organic facial oil helps to smooth fine lines with its nourishing rosehip oil base. Rosehip seed oil is rich in vitamin A, C and essential fatty acids, and its natural skin regenerative properties have been revered for many centuries.
Enriched with precious Damask rose essential oil, known to be helpful for dry, sensitive skin types who are prone to redness and blemishes. Yarrow extract helps to even skin tone, fragrant rose geranium balances and cleanses while marshmallow extract hydrates and helps to calm the skin.
Luneia Clarity Concentrate Serum
This serum is supercharged with tried and tested ingredients that shorten the lifespan of breakouts.
“Great for oily and blemish-prone skin, the niacinamide in Luneia’s Concentrate Clarifying Serum will help soothe skin and reduce the appearance of pores while the salicylic acid promises to regulate oil production and reduce breakouts without drying out skin,” says Stylist contributor Lucy Partington.
Apply in the morning after cleansing followed with moisturiser and SPF, and prepare for clearer, more radiant skin.
Images: courtesy of brands