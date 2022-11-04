8 affordable viral beauty buys worthy of a place in your routine

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The temptation to splash out on viral beauty products is real, but luckily for us, these TikTok-approved buys are also pleasingly affordable…
From easy-to-follow fashion hacks to hair trends on the rise, TikTok and Instagram are the go-to places when it comes to what’s trending and on the verge of going viral. The same can be said when it comes to scoping out the best in beauty. Whether you’re looking for a great new mascara or on the hunt for a balm cleanser that won’t break you out, you can rely on TikTok for recommendations on the very best skincare, make-up and hair care products.
But, as many of us start to feel the pinch of the increased cost of living, splashing out on an expensive moisturiser might not be realistic right now. But luckily for us, there are still plenty of beauty buys blowing up online right now that won’t break the bank.
So, whether it’s the cream blusher that gives you a healthy-looking glow in seconds or the lash-loving mascara that sold out in just seven minutes, we’ve rounded up nine of the best affordable beauty buys that have gone viral online this year…
Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges
At just £5, this expert gel is one of the most affordable brow products on the market, and it’s clear to see why it’s got everyone talking. The vegan-formulated gel makes it easy to achieve soap brows and keeps those unruly brows and edges in check for up to 72-hours. The formula is fast drying without the hassle of any stickiness or flakes.
Coco Cosmetics By Chloe Marshmallow Sponge
This small but mighty sponge has become a TikTok sensation thanks to its expandable marshmallow shape and super-soft feel. Whether it’s applying a liquid or powder product or getting into those hard-to-reach areas (like the inner corners of the eyes) this sponge makes for seamless make-up application and deserves a spot in your make-up bag.
Shop Coco Cosmetics By Chloe Marshmallow Sponge Shape 1 at Beauty Bay, £8.95
CeraVe Moisturising Lotion
This cream has become a key staple in Stylist’s contributing beauty writer Vanese’s routine, thanks to its fast-absorbing and moisturising formula that works well all year round. It contains three essential ceramides that help to keep the skin’s natural barrier intact and retain moisture. It’s no wonder this budget beauty is loved by so many around the world.
E.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain
Keeping your lips hydrated doesn’t have to be boring and E.l.f.’s Glossy Lip Stain is proof of that. Available in an array of shades from fiery red to a berry tone, the cult lip stain adds a long-wearing subtle wash of colour to the lips and a unique gloss-to-stain finish.
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Multi-Purpose Soothing Repairing Balm
TikTok has got everyone talking about this soothing balm that’s great for all sorts of skin concerns and irritations, from eczema to dry skin. It’s formulated with vitamin B5, which is super moisturising on the skin and also works as an anti-inflammatory agent. Simply apply a generous amount of the balm to the areas in need of some TLC and watch as the magic happen.
Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Multi-Purpose Soothing Repairing Balm at Sephora, £9
Sculpted By Aimee My Mascara Volume & Length
Having sold out in just seven minutes earlier this year, it’s no secret that this mascara is in high demand. The vegan and cruelty-free formula adds some much-needed definition and length to lashes in need of a lift. It also keeps lashes feeling nourished and conditioned thanks to its vitamin B5-infused formula.
Shop Sculpted By Aimee My Mascara Volume & Length Black at Boots, £13.60
Weleda Skin Food
Loved by the likes of Hayley Bieber and make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes, Weleda’s Skin Food has a major cult following behind it. The nourishing multi-use cream can be used in a variety of ways, from a primer before make-up application to adding a natural glow to the high points of the face. As temperatures begin to drop and dry skin starts to form, this is a great product to add some much-needed moisture from head-to-toe.
The Beauty Crop Glow Milk Liquid Highlighter
Enriched with hydrating coconut and argan oil, this luxurious liquid highlighter is the perfect pick for a healthy and hard-to-miss glow. Mix it together with your favourite foundation, daily moisturiser or wear alone on the high points of the face. Dreamy skin incoming.
Shop The Beauty Crop’s Glow Milk Liquid Highlighter at Beauty Bay, £10.50
Images: courtesy of brands