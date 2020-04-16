An effective hair wash routine

“Always start by detangling the hair and do this on hair that is slightly damp,” says Awa. “Section your hair into manageable sections and detangle from the tip to root with a wide tooth comb followed by a detangling brush. But take your time and don’t rush, right now is a great opportunity for us to get to know our hair and fall in love with it.”

Once you’ve detangled your hair, you can move onto shampooing. “Look for shampoos that are sulphate-free as sulphates tend to strip hair of its natural oils - something that should be avoided for afro hair particularly,” she explains. “When applying shampoo, those with thicker and fuller hair may want to do it in sections to avoid further knotting.”

“Once hair is cleansed blot-dry with a microfibre towel or old t-shirt to prevent roughening up your curl pattern and then apply your deep conditioner.”

Mensah advises choosing a rich creamy conditioner. “This will fill the porous area on the surface of the hair, keeping it hydrated and super nourished,” she says. “Apply the deep conditioner, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends as this area tends to get drier than the rest of the hair. Then spread any conditioner that remains on your hands from the roots to the ends. Use a paddle brush or wide tooth comb to evenly distribute the conditioner.”

Awa recommends braiding sections of your hair into simple ropes twists and letting the leave-in conditioner nourish hair for as long as you like or need.

For further hydration, Mensah says recommends covering your hair with a plastic cap. “Keep it on for 30 minutes to one hour. You can apply heat as this allows the product to absorb into your hair more easily.”