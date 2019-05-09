5 things only women with Afro hair will understand

Harrel’s brand is currently going through a relaunch and we can’t wait to see what she does with it next, having already wowed women with her realistic, voloumous Afro hair extensions and passion for supporting other black hair care brands that are owned and founded by black women. “We want to make sure more black people make money from the black hair industry,” Harrel reiterates.

So, then, as Stylist continues to support the black hair movement we couldn’t think of anyone better to shout out to other proud fro owners and relay the frustrations that sometimes come with rocking her natural hair.

Whether you have Afro hair yourself or not, read on to either nod along or be educated on what only women with a fro will know.