“Why is it so hard to get my hair cut?” Stylist investigates the high street inequality for afro-haired women

According to Superdrug, 70% of women of colour feel the UK high street doesn’t cater for their beauty needs – with the hair industry being a key culprit. From national salon chains to the fanciest inner-city boutiques, websites are dominated with images of white models with peroxide hair as smooth and shiny as sheet metal. There’s rarely a black or Asian model in sight. After browsing the websites of 10 major high-street salon chains, I was shocked to discover more than half featured an astounding total of zero women of colour. If curls were mentioned at all, they were referred to as a passing trend as opposed to a genuine hair type.

“Over the last year, curl-specific styling ranges have finally become mainstream,” agrees Victoria Buchanan from trend forecasting agency The Future Laboratory. “But the salon experience has been slow to catch up to this shift. Brands today really should be thinking about how they can create a whole experience inclusive of different hair types and textures.” From blow-dries to haircuts, and braids to colour treatments, most pictorial menus seem to largely ignore women of colour. So if any of these salons do cater for afro hair, they’re certainly not showing it.

But surely, it’s their responsibility to cater to all hair types? For this feature, I called salon after salon to ask directly if I would be welcome to make an appointment. While many salons said they could cut my afro hair, it came after plenty of umming and ahhing – not exactly the sort of response an already anxious woman wants to hear before putting her hair at the mercy of someone else’s scissors. The worst experience came when speaking to one trendy east London salon, who told me I would have to pay a deposit for my appointment. A deposit not required by Caucasian customers – as though my skin colour made me less reliable or something. And even if I could look past the insult, how would that play out if the appointment left me with a bad haircut? (When he added, “We definitely can’t blow-dry your hair,” alarm bells rang.)

The root cause

“In today’s multicultural society, it’s a damning indictment of the industry that a salon shouldn’t be able to service any hair type,” agrees Joseph Roberts, signature stylist at London salon Gielly Green, a rare gem in a city of salons whose website, menu and staff are all indicative of the multicultural society we live in. So why is it that in 2017, the vast majority of hairdressers don’t know how to style afro hair?