The 20 best beauty buys for afro hair

Over the years, I’ve discovered the secret to healthy Afro hair is all in the way you treat your tresses. Unfortunately, like many black women, I had to learn this lesson the hard way - and I quickly realised that unless I wanted to go completely bald, I had to step up my haircare routine.

Afro hair, whether it’s worn out and natural or in braids and weaves, needs to be cleansed, hydrated and nourished on a regular basis for it to grow healthy and retain length. If the right products and tools are used, damaged curls can bounce back to life, stronger than ever. And finding a reputable afro hair salon that will nurture hair is equally as important.

But shopping for Afro hair products in the UK hasn’t always been easy. For decades, basic Afro hair products such as shampoo, conditioners and styling serums could only be found in specialist shops or dodgy grey market high street beauty shops, while hero Afro haircare brands such as ORS and KeraCare were nowhere to be found on the mainstream market.