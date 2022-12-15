Trying to squeeze all your favourite beauty products into one tiny resealable bag to take through security is undoubtedly the most awkward part of travelling. But no longer will you have to make the impossible choice between your favourite sunscreen, primer or dry shampoo.

The government announced today (15 December) that security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped by 2024. The exciting changes will see the 100ml liquid rule increased to two litres and means passengers will no longer need to remove electrical items from their bags at security.