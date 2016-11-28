Earlier this year singer, Alicia Keys, was praised by women for declaring a ‘no make-up revolution,’ and writing a powerful piece in Lena Dunham’s Lenny newsletter, explaining her decision to embrace her natural look.

Now, Keys has spoken out in an interview with the BBC, about how the decision represents so much more than beauty.

Speaking in an interview with Babita Sharma about for the broadcaster’s 100 Women season, the singer explained how make-up caused her to feel insecure.