- Chimamanda Nzgozi Adichie, Americanah

As the hair stylist invited me over to take a seat in her salon chair, I felt a sudden rush of anxiety. The thought of being just a few hours away from attaining the free-flowing, straight hair that I had dreamt of gave me butterflies, while venturing into the unknown had me on the edge of my seat.

The stylist flung a salon cape around my neck and then reached for an enormous tub filled with a creamy-white chemical substance otherwise known as hair relaxer. As the tub was popped open, I caught a strong whiff of the chemical substances and instantly realised that this pampering process may not be as ‘relaxing’ as I thought.

The stylist unravelled my braids and then gently brushed through my natural curls that sprung upwards and sat on my shoulders. My scalp was then lined with a cream base to protect it from any irritation - or at least that was what I was told. As the first section of my hair was smothered in the relaxer, I suddenly felt a tingle in my scalp area. A few minutes later, my scalp started heating up. I felt like my hair had been set on fire. What did I just sign myself up for?