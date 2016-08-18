All About Afro: charting the evolution of weaves and wigs

London-based hair and beauty journalist Sue Omar is hell-bent on celebrating the black woman's crowning glory: her hair.

She is exploring the beauty of Afro hair in a special six-part series for Stylist.co.uk, with her fifth edition dissecting the rising popularity of wearing wigs and weaves.

Secondary school was probably the first time I was exposed to the wonderful world of weaves and hair extensions. The school I went to was extremely diverse, so secretly sizing up the different hair types in my classroom was, naturally, one of my favourite pastimes.

A good friend of mine boasted braids that were enviably longer, fuller and more colourful than my shoulder-length twisted tresses. When I inquired about the beautiful braids that would have given even Rapunzel a run for her money, I discovered her mother had used synthetic hair extensions during the plaiting process to achieve the look.