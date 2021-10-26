Anya Taylor-Joy’s MUA just shared a close up of her Last Night in Soho premiere make-up

You’d be right for thinking every celebrity you know is on a press tour right now. From Gemma Chan promoting new Marvel Film, Eternals, in Rome to Zendaya debuting a heavy brow-length fringe promoting Dune in London there are a lot of famous faces out and about. Fortunately, the beauty teams behind the magic are sharing the methods and secrets bringing so many well turned out celebrities to our feeds right now.

Yesterday, celebrity make-up artist Georgie Eisdell, posted a behind the scenes of Anya Taylor-Joy’s most recent ready-for-press look: a golden smoky eye, replete with shimmering glitter and soft edges for the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor-Joy’s new film, Last Night in Soho.