Anya Taylor-Joy’s MUA just shared a close up of her Last Night in Soho premiere make-up
Anya Taylor-Joy attended the LA premiere of her new film Last Night in Soho. Here’s a close-up of the Netflix star’s glittering smoky eye look.
You’d be right for thinking every celebrity you know is on a press tour right now. From Gemma Chan promoting new Marvel Film, Eternals, in Rome to Zendaya debuting a heavy brow-length fringe promoting Dune in London there are a lot of famous faces out and about. Fortunately, the beauty teams behind the magic are sharing the methods and secrets bringing so many well turned out celebrities to our feeds right now.
Yesterday, celebrity make-up artist Georgie Eisdell, posted a behind the scenes of Anya Taylor-Joy’s most recent ready-for-press look: a golden smoky eye, replete with shimmering glitter and soft edges for the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor-Joy’s new film, Last Night in Soho.
Taylor-Joy attended the premiere with co-star Thomasin McKenzie, wearing a Christian Dior pleated gold dress with a deep plunging neckline and multi-strap back. Eisdell, Taylor-Joy’s press-circuit make-up artist, paired her make-up to match, focusing on smudged black and grey tones with golden accents.
The soft cat-eye focused the majority of golden pigment towards the inner corner and centre of the eye, creating a burst of texture and shine before fading into a wash of dark grey gradients at the outer corner.
Eisdell carried the grey below the lower lash line, too, pulling the entire out into a gently defined flick. Dramatic mascara lengthened and defined upper and lower lashes, creating a striking eye-focused effect.
Taylor-Joy, who was recently announced as Dior’s Global Fashion and Make-Up Ambassador, represented the brand at this year’s Emmy’s Awards ceremony in a head-to-toe Dior and Dior Beauty look.
The Queen’s Gambit star swapped bold eye makeup for a minimal lash, fluffy brows and a clean, classic statement red lip. Eisdell, also Taylor-Joy’s make-up artist for the event, shared the exact lipstick shade: Rouge Dior in shade 999.
We love a look breakdown and when it comes from the MUA themselves, well, it doesn’t get much better, does it?