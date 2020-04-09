The great make-up debate: are you wearing it at home during lockdown?

Felicity Thistlethwaite, executive editor digital: “I was 100% no make-up ever but wore as much as I wanted on my birthday”

“I don’t wear a lot of make-up usually but I would normally try to even out my complexion with foundation and concealer. That’s the kind way of saying, I colour in the rough bits of my face and make it look less…tired. I usually have my eyebrows tinted - that’s gone down the drain. And I sometimes treat myself to a lash tint and lift LVL - also down the same drain.

“I was 100% no make-up ever but it was my birthday last week and I treated myself to a) blow-dried and straightened hair b) as much make-up as I wanted and c) a trip to M&S food for a profiterole stack (essential food shopping). I absolutely revelled in my complexion looking so even and wonderful, my eyebrows were back and life was GOOD again. I didn’t go as far as false eyelashes - or even mascara - but the foundation was enough to have me taking selfies left, right and centre.

“When it came to taking it off, though, I was shocked at how long it took for everything to scrape off. I’ve not put it on again, and I probably won’t for a while.”