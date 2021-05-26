Ariana Grande wedding hair and make-up: the singer’s bridal beauty look included winged liner
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her wedding and we can’t get enough of her bridal hair and make-up.
Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony at home – and the bride’s hair and make-up was true to her signature beauty look.
In pictures posted on the singer’s Instagram account, Grande’s wedding make-up, which was done by make-up artist Ash K Holm, was fresh and simple with hints of muted pink.
Grande is known for wearing perfectly drawn winged liner and, of course, it was the focus of her wedding make-up. But, keeping in-line with a natural beauty look, Holm kept the eyeliner thin, subtle and elongated.
To further accentuate the wing, her eyelids were covered in a neutral eyeshadow with a pop of dusty brown-tinted pink eyeshadow on the outer corners, which was also softly blended in line with the wing.
For skin, Holm applied subtle contouring and a natural-looking highlight along the cheekbones and for lips, kept it uniform with a brown-toned pink lipstick.
For hair, celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu gave Ariana a bridal version of her signature half-up hairdo. Keeping a middle parting, her hair was pulled back into a low half-up style, with the rest of falling into loose curls.
Despite Ariana releasing the images not long ago, social media is already filled with people sharing how much they love the look:
Both Holm and Liu are yet share details on the products and techniques they used to create the looks but until then, it’s to say her smile was beaming, her skin was gleaming.
Main image: Getty