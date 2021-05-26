Grande is known for wearing perfectly drawn winged liner and, of course, it was the focus of her wedding make-up. But, keeping in-line with a natural beauty look, Holm kept the eyeliner thin, subtle and elongated.

To further accentuate the wing, her eyelids were covered in a neutral eyeshadow with a pop of dusty brown-tinted pink eyeshadow on the outer corners, which was also softly blended in line with the wing.

For skin, Holm applied subtle contouring and a natural-looking highlight along the cheekbones and for lips, kept it uniform with a brown-toned pink lipstick.