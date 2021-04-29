The words Ashley Graham lives by

“The mantra I say to myself is this: ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful, I am worthy of all, I love you’. Those are my affirmations and I’ve had them for such a long time. They’ve evolved and changed but they’re also words I’ve come back to, especially after the baby when I had a whole new body, but I think that, you know, having affirmations and knowing that your words can either bring death or life is something that really is so key for me.”

The can’t-live-without beauty products

“My St Tropez Ultimate Glow Kit makes me feel like I’ve got everything together. It’s like the ultimate accessory. I can have my hair done, my jewellery on and my Ultimate Glow Kit and I feel like I can leave the house a complete person. I’m also an eyebrow gel girl: I brush it up into my eyebrows and I feel like if my eyebrows are up the rest of my face is done. It’s kind of like the ultimate face lift.”

The importance of looking after your mental health to help your confidence

“I think it’s about doing the work on the inside. We’re all on a different journey of confidence and I think if you’re making daily routines for yourself, like what do you do the moment you wake up. I don’t have my phone next to my bed anymore. It sleeps in the bathroom because it’s something that’s super triggering and then I start thinking about everybody else except me. And for me, I’m most important, because if my husband is taken care of, if my baby is taken care of, if my health is taken care of, then everything else falls in line.

“So mental health has been a really big thing for me. Through the pandemic I learnt a lot about how I really need to slow down and take care of myself in that aspect. But it’s all internal, it’s about how you’re taking care of yourself internally and building confidence within yourself because what’s on the outside is a façade – it’s going to fade. You know, at the end of the day, we have to take care of who we are, inside first and then the rest of it will glow.”