While new serums and skincare acids seem to come our way every week, there are other avenues in the beauty and wellness sphere that have always been considered reliable, effective treatments. Ayurveda is lauded as one of the most efficacious traditional medicinal practices in this space.

Originating in India, it’s considered a holistic approach to beauty that can help with concerns including stress, anxiety and uplifting your mood more generally. The way to go about it includes making changes to diet, adding in herbal treatments and yogic breathing.

And time and time again, there’s one Ayurvedic remedy in particular that has been raved about by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Glossier founder, Emily Weiss; ashwagandha. It’s known for its stress-reducing properties, and with very few, if any side effects, it seems like a remedy worth knowing more about.

Stylist asked founder of wellness brand Glow Bar, Sasha Sabapathy and founder of Brain Power Supplements, Ashley Peat for their input to deduce everything we need to know about the herb.