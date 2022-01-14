As a veteran in-salon shellac-er, I was sceptical my skills could hold up to my go-to nail artist, Alexandra. And, to be honest, of course they couldn’t. She is an artist with a brush.

However, my budget doesn’t often stretch to multiple shellac manicures and pedicures a month, plus, the time waiting between appointments with glaring regrowth is a serious bugbear.

So, when I first tried the Mylee LED gel polish kit, I went slow and steady – very much a tortoise instead of a hare. I knew that mistakes would be harder (nay, impossible) to amend when the polish was cured.

The result, a solid, almost seamless shellac manicure, all from the comfort of my living room. The process was identical to an in-salon experience (besides the lack of ambient background 00s pop music), and it didn’t feel at all laborious doing it myself.

Shop Mylee The Full Works Complete Gel Polish Kit, £129