Despite seeing impressive results, I’m still not entirely sure how IPL works and how it differs from the hair removal lasers used in professional salons. I asked Debbie Thomas, advanced skin and laser expert, to explain. Here’s what she said – along with her tips and advice for at-home IPL hair removal.

What are the main differences between at home IPL and hair removal done in a salon?

“It’s the power of the machine and the ability to change the settings when treating different hair and skin types,” says Thomas. “Most at-home devices do work to slow down and reduce growth, making it more manageable, but in most cases won’t be as efficient at permanently reducing hairs in an area even with more treatments.”

How does at-home IPL work?

“IPL stands for intense pulsed light. It is a flash of light that goes through a filter to produce a wavelength of light that is absorbed by melanin (hair and skin colour), the light builds up to heat and disables or destroys the growing cells around the ‘hot living hair’ resulting in a follicle which will struggle to make a new hair,” she explains.

“We have about 5 million hair follicles on our body and each one behaving a little differently in terms of growth cycle (growing, dying, resting) and both home and professional devices only work when the hair is in the growing phase; which is when the hair is in direct contact with the growing cells. As little as 15-20% of the hairs you see on areas like legs are in the active growing phase, most of the hairs are already in the dying phase, which lasts 2-3 weeks. The dead hairs seem to keep growing as they get longer, but that’s the dead hair being pushed out of the skin,” says Thomas. “That means when you do a treatment you are likely only affecting 5-10% of the actual follicles in that area (follicles in resting phase can stay empty for weeks before starting to form a new hair). This is why you need multiple sessions regardless if in a clinic or at home.”