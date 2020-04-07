Is double cleansing necessary?

Double cleansing is a two-step approach to cleaning your face. Stemming from K-beauty, it involves using two different types of cleansers. The first cleanse aims to remove make-up and dirt on the surface of the face, while the second round provides a deeper clean.

While we may not be wearing as much make-up as usual, we shouldn’t underestimate the dirt that can build up on the skin’s surface. “It is often surprising how much SPF, sebum, sweat, bacteria and old skin cells accumulate on our skin over the day - a double cleanse in the evening will remove these impurities and help prevent breakouts,” says Isaacs.

“Double cleansing isn’t necessary to maintain good skin health. It’s a personal choice but regardless, a mistake many of us make is not cleansing for long enough. So if you are double cleansing or not, be sure to massage your cleanser into skin for at least a minute to remove the buildup of daily dirt and grime that clogs our skin, dulling it.”