While salons remain closed, we’ve all had to somewhat adapt our beauty routines to cater to lockdown life. From perfecting facial massage techniques to nailing that at-home manicure, it turns out that with a few tweaks, many of our favourite beauty treatments are actually pretty easy to do in the comfort of our own homes.

Yet some beauty treatments are probably best left to the professionals and TikTok’s viral sugaring trend might be one of them. We asked the experts to weigh in on what’s quickly becoming one of the buzziest hair removal techniques of 2021. So before you start cooking up your own sugaring solution, make sure you read this first…