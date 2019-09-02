9 products that will take your make-up bag from summer to autumn
Transitioning from summer to autumn is the perfect chance to refresh your make-up bag. Stylist shows you the products you need to see you through the colder months.
We know: we only just had a heatwave and as far as make-up trends have gone, this summer has been all about what will make you look perkier on the other end of a Zoom call.
But as September hits and we swap our favourite summer dresses and sandals for cable knits and ankle boots, it’s also time to switch into autumnal make-up mode and embrace the cosy, comforting burnt orange and deep berry shades once again - and if we’re completely honest, we’re secretly happy that it also means the heatwave is over.
So keep scrolling as the Stylist beauty team has rounded up everything from blushers to eye shadows and lipsticks that’ll help take you from summer to autumn in one fell swoop.
Make-up bags at the ready…
The best lip gloss for autumn
A vibrant alternative for all autumn occasions, Armani’s Lip Vibes Lip Magnet Lipstick in Vermillion has a long-lasting matte finish. Plus, it’s the prettiest shade of maroon that’s just dark enough for the season.
Armani Beauty Lip Vibes Lip Magnet Lipstick in Vermillion
The best eyeshadow palette for autumn
From pale peaches to deep reds and burnt brown shades, this palette really can create a multitude of looks. The best thing, though, is that these shadows can be used without a brush and they blend seamlessly onto lids using fingertips. That also means they won’t have any fallout. The dream.
BareMinerals Bounce & Blur Eyeshadow Palette in Dusk
The best lipstick for autumn
Nothing says autumn like a deep berry lip, and Bobbi Brown’s Crushed Lip Color in Cherry is the perfect statement shade. It suits all skin tones and its formulated with vitamins E and C, as well as beeswax, meaning it’ll work to hydrate and nourish lips, too.
The best primer for autumn
Achieving a flawless finish lies in how you prep your base. This is where Givenchy’s Prisme Primer comes in. Mattifying and formulated with SPF20, the collection boasts six different colour-correcting primers to best match your skin tone.
Plus the non-greasy finish will keep your make-up in place on the rainiest of autumn days.
Givenchy Prisme Primer
The best highlighter for autumn
Milk Makeup launched in the UK earlier this year to rapturous applause, and since then we’ve been blessed with a multitude of new launches. This pressed highlighter is packed with pearls and gemstones. It glides onto skin without creasing or caking - instead it just adds a seamless, traceless glow to skin.
Milk Makeup Flex Highlighter in Lit
The best nail varnish for autumn
OPI’s Good Girls Gone Plaid is the classic deep plum nail that we always opt for during the latter months of the year.
It’s part of the Scotland collection which is inspired by all things tartan, plaid and probably shortbread and the highlands, too.
OPI Infinite Shine Nail Lacquer in Good Girls Gone Plaid
The best blusher for autumn
Shiseido InnerGlow CheekPowder is a blusher and highlighter hybrid that has just enough pigment for a natural flush, without leaving you looking like you’ve just missed your train.
Sweep it across your cheekbones or blot on the apples of your cheek and the lightweight formula will stay put for up to 8 hours.
Shiseido InnerGlow CheekPowder Blush in Floating Rose
The best foundation for autumn
Available in no less than 50 shades, Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Foundation is a weightless, liquid foundation that’s both builtable and blendable It has a real-skin matte finish and promises to last up to 24 hours.
The longwear, waterproof formula will see you through autumn and winter, and it’ll help minimise the appearance of pores and smooth out your complexion.
Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation
The best setting powder for autumn
A lightweight, pressed setting powder that’ll see you through 24 hours. With in-built shine control and buildable coverage, it won’t make skin look chalky or cakey.
One side of the dual sponge is designed to deliver the ideal amount of powder, while the other fluffy side is best used for easy touch-ups throughout the day as and when required.
YSL Beauty All Hours Setting Powder in Universal
