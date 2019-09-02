9 products that will take your make-up bag from summer to autumn

We know: we only just had a heatwave and as far as make-up trends have gone, this summer has been all about what will make you look perkier on the other end of a Zoom call.

But as September hits and we swap our favourite summer dresses and sandals for cable knits and ankle boots, it’s also time to switch into autumnal make-up mode and embrace the cosy, comforting burnt orange and deep berry shades once again - and if we’re completely honest, we’re secretly happy that it also means the heatwave is over.

So keep scrolling as the Stylist beauty team has rounded up everything from blushers to eye shadows and lipsticks that’ll help take you from summer to autumn in one fell swoop.