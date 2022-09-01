And just like that, it’s autumn again. So while we loved our neon and donut-glazed nails, it’s time for a seasonal refresh. What exactly does this look like? Look to the latest from nail influencers and nail brands and one thing is clear – it’s all about a fresh, statement nail in moodier shades. So, whether you’re a fan of metallics or love a sprinkle of seasonal sparkle, we run through five of the most exciting colours to try out this autumn. Scroll down to see which shade will become your go-to this season…

Muted coral

Not as bright and bold as the neon oranges we saw this summer, but its more subtle cousin – this is the shade for dreary days. Here are the products to get the look.

Autumnal sparkle

As Tom Bachik, celebrity nail artist to Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez (pictured above), can confirm, sparkle is always OK, especially in the run up to the festive season. Here are the products to get the look.

Dark chocolate

This shade of dark brown is as delicious as it looks. If you want to lighten the look up ever so slightly, feel free to go in with a chocolate brown and alternate on nails for a more tonal look. Here are the products to get the look.

Metallic silver

When Betina Goldstein, queen of the minimalist nail, goes for a gunmetal-silver nail polish, it must be a good idea. Here are the products to get the look.

Milky white

The more subdued version of Hailey Bieber’s strawberry-glazed nails, this the clean, crisp and all-year-round shade you’ll want to start wearing. Here are the products to get the look.

