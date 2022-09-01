All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Autumn nail colour trends coming to your courtesy of the latest from leading nail influencers and nail brands. Here, we run through the five colours to have on your radar. Plus, the products to try.
And just like that, it’s autumn again. So while we loved our neon and donut-glazed nails, it’s time for a seasonal refresh. What exactly does this look like? Look to the latest from nail influencers and nail brands and one thing is clear – it’s all about a fresh, statement nail in moodier shades.
So, whether you’re a fan of metallics or love a sprinkle of seasonal sparkle, we run through five of the most exciting colours to try out this autumn. Scroll down to see which shade will become your go-to this season…
Muted coral
Not as bright and bold as the neon oranges we saw this summer, but its more subtle cousin – this is the shade for dreary days.
Here are the products to get the look.
Nailberry Decadence Oxygenated Nail LacquerAside from this delectable colour being a selling point in itself, this formula is made to let your nails breathe, allowing oxygen and moisture in to maintain a healthy nail.
Shop Nailberry Decadence Oxygenated Nail Lacquer at SpaceNK, £15
Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail PolishA peachy take on the muted coral shade, this delightful Gucci polish comes in an equally stylish bottle.
Nails Inc. Plant Power Nail Polish in What On EarthLeaning into the richer side of muted coral, this Nails Inc. polish has some impressive eco-credentials too, thanks to its 73% plant-powered formula.
Shop Nails Inc. Plant Power Nail Polish in What On Earth at Cult Beauty, £9
Autumnal sparkle
As Tom Bachik, celebrity nail artist to Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez (pictured above), can confirm, sparkle is always OK, especially in the run up to the festive season.
Here are the products to get the look.
OPI Nail Polish Xbox Collection in Quest For QuartzThis pale-pink polish will leave you with a light shimmery finish.
Shop OPI Nail Polish Xbox Collection in Quest For Quartz at Lookfantastic, £14.30
Essie Luxe Nail Polish Collection in A Cut Above The RestIf you’re more of a maximalist, this Essie nail polish is a formula packed with chunkier sparkle.
Shop Essie Luxe Nail Polish Collection in A Cut Above The Rest at Boots, £7.99
CND Vinylux Fragrant Freesia
The happy medium between subtle and statement, this CND polish has the right amount of shimmer, pale shading and a smooth finish.
Dark chocolate
This shade of dark brown is as delicious as it looks. If you want to lighten the look up ever so slightly, feel free to go in with a chocolate brown and alternate on nails for a more tonal look.
Here are the products to get the look.
Sally Hansen Colour Therapy - Nail Polish 140 Haute StoneIf it’s a nourishing formula you’re after, this Sally Hansen polish happens to be infused with nourishing argan oil to maintain nail health while delivering bold colour.
Shop Sally Hansen Colour Therapy - Nail Polish 140 Haute Stone at Boots, £8.99
Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Cappuccino GNP88Having to miss your gel appointment this month? Look to Barry M’s polish, which leaves you with a gel finish and a great shine that will last.
Shop Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Cappuccino GNP88 at BarryM, £3.99
3INA Makeup The Nail Polish in 158This deep brown shade is the most reminiscent of your favourite Bournville bar (or Cadbury’s dark chocolate) – we don’t judge here.
Shop 3INA Makeup The Nail Polish in 158 at Lookfantastic, £7.95
Metallic silver
When Betina Goldstein, queen of the minimalist nail, goes for a gunmetal-silver nail polish, it must be a good idea.
Here are the products to get the look.
Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Hi Ho SilverIf it’s a chic layer of lighter silver you’re in the mood for, look to this Beauty Pie shade.
Shop Wondercolour Nail Polish in Hi Ho Silver at Beauty Pie, £15 (for non-members)
Mavala Cyber Chic Mini Colour Nail Varnish in Cyber SilverThe perfect middle ground metal shade, this Mavala polish is as pigmented as they come.
Shop Mavala Cyber Chic Mini Colour Nail Varnish in Cyber Silver at Lookfantastic, £5.50
Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Your MajestyIn a rush? Look to Rimmel’s 60 Seconds polish to leave you with a super-shine finish.
Shop Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Your Majesty at Amazon, £3.79
Milky white
The more subdued version of Hailey Bieber’s strawberry-glazed nails, this the clean, crisp and all-year-round shade you’ll want to start wearing.
Here are the products to get the look.
Essie Core 3 Marshmallow Sheer White Nail PolishThe definition of a milky-white shade, this Essie polish also delivers a sheer coating. So, if you’re looking for an incredibly minimalist autumnal nail, reach for this item.
Shop Essie Core 3 Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish at Superdrug, £7.99
Nails Inc. Find Me In Fulham Quick Drying Nail PolishThanks to this 45-second dry polish, you’ll have milky-white nails in literally no time at all.
Shop Find Me In Fulham Quick Drying Nail Polish at Nails Inc., £8
Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish - White TeaA vegan formula, this Sally Hansen polish delivers maximum colour with just a few swipes.
Shop Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish - White Tea at Boots, £8.99
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands