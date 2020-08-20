Whilst 2020 has had us DIY-ing our nails like it’s 2002 again, lockdown manicures have meant that we’re all feeling a tad more creative now that the salons are back open.

For years, autumn nail trends have been awash with ‘deep berry reds’ and the occasional ‘navy shellac’ (if you’re feeling really fancy.) But now, nail art is back and the autumn nail trends for 2020 are as much about design as they are about colour.