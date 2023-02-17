Trying to shop more sustainably isn’t always as easy as it should be. Not only are there a vast number of considerations to take into account but different certifications cropping are increasingly cropping up to add to the confusion. Plus, with the number of different logos that can be seen on packaging – from the leaping bunny to The Vegan Society and COSMOS – it’s not always easy to work out what each individual certification claims to do and, importantly, whether those claims will result in having amy long-term, positive impact.

However, there’s one all-encompassing certification that’s considered the hardest to achieve and that’s B Corp. It’s a status that’s currently held by over 1,100 businesses across the UK, spanning 58 industries and more than 55,000 employees. While it’s not something that’s by any means exclusive to the beauty world, it is becoming increasingly common thanks to the sheer number of brands choosing to apply for B Corp status.