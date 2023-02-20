Baftas 2023: these are the best beauty looks from last night’s award ceremony
Awards season is in full swing, and the hair and make-up on the red carpet just keeps getting better and better.
After the success of the bold beauty looks we saw at the Brit Awards a couple of weeks ago, it’s safe to say we had high hopes for last night’s Baftas.
Held at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the first time in three years, the evening was hosted by the one and only Alison Hammond alongside Richard E Grant – and it turned out they were the dream hosting duo that we never knew we needed.
That aside, however, it was the hair and make-up that caught our eye. There really was a whole host of incredible looks – some bold and beautiful, others more classic. All equally breathtaking.
From Florence Pugh’s entire get-up (that orange dress? Obsessed) to Emma Raducanu’s cherry red lip and Jodie Turner-Smith’s ultraviolet eyes, here’s a round-up of our favourite looks from the night.
Florence Pugh
The micro-fringe? The orange dress? The classic make-up paired with an Audrey Hepburn-inspired brow? There’s literally nothing we don’t love about this look.
Jodie Turner-Smith
We love Jodie Turner-Smith’s matching purple dress and eyeshadow (which is Charlotte Tilbury’s Hypnotising Pop Shot in Ultra Violet, £25) almost as much as the diamanté freckles and the exaggerated winged liner.
Cate Blanchett
Forever the most chic, Cate Blanchett’s relaxed up-do works perfectly to draw attention to the beautiful pinky shimmer shadow on her lids.
Naomi Ackie
You can’t go wrong with a deep side-parting paired with a low ponytail, as demonstrated by Naomi Ackie. We love the classic smoky eye she’s opted for, too.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo is the moment and we can’t stop staring at her grungy-yet-glamorous metallic smoky eye – and you’d be right for thinking that we’ll be copying her by adding a pop of the same shade under our lower lash line the next time we attempt a similar look.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh’s letting the diamonds do the talking here, and we love her sleek hair and the monochromatic lips and cheeks – the ideal look for her blush pink suit.
Danielle Deadwyler
Make-up artist Neil Young did a sterling job with Danielle Deadwyler’s make-up – the smudgy black kohl liner that rings her eyes with the almost-iridescent colour that extends up past the crease – it’s a vibe.
Lashana Lynch
Was Lashana Lynch inspired by Jodie Turner-Smith or do you think it was vice versa? Whichever it was, we’re here for the diamanté accents around the eyes and the deep plum lip, which was created using Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Matte Lipstick in 508 Madammoiselle-Isabella, £31.
Aimee Lou Wood
Another one opting for purple eyes is Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood and we love that make-up artist Sara Hill let them do all the talking in this look.
Images: Getty