“Traditional highlights use foils and colour is applied to the root of the hair and saturated right down the length of the entire hair shaft,” Luke explains.

This often means that you end up with a clear definition of root growth, meaning you need regular trips to the salon to keep on top of your roots. “This technique was used a lot in the 70s when hair colouring first became really popular amongst the masses,” explains Luke. “Nowadays, we often try to recreate something that looks completely natural, which is where balayage can come in.”

Balayage typically involves holding pieces of hair against a board and hand-painting the colour onto the hair. Colour is applied to pieces of hair and blended from the root, saturating more colour towards the ends. This way your result is much more natural-looking (as hair typically lightens from the sun as it grows) and is designed to ‘grow out’ and blend in with your hair as time goes on.