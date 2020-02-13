Barbie Ferreira hit the public consciousness in a neon pink bikini, unretouched and looking incredible, for an advertising campaign four years ago.

The image went viral and her career has rocketed since, with the 23-year-old starring in HBO’s Euphoria as Kat and walking the red carpet in a blue latex mini dress.

Here, chatting exclusively to Stylist from her home in LA, Ferreria shares the lessons behind her standout style.

Lesson one: Be an attention seeker

“I love to wear clothes that catch people’s attention. I’m not sure if it’s because I’m an only child, but I wore a lot of costumes growing up – I’d dress up as Snow White for a whole year. I always experimented and was always more extreme than my friends.”