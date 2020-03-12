If you asked us to rank activities based on cosiness, dipping into a warm bath would be pretty high on the list. On average, Brits have more showers than baths – but that doesn’t mean we aren’t aware of the powers of a good soak.

Research from Mintel shows that 73% of people see bathing as a way to relieve stress, which explains why so many of us indulge in it during hotel stays (#hotelbathroom has 11.6k posts on Instagram). It’s one of the few places where we’re guaranteed alone time, safe and enveloped in warm bubbles – bonus points if you don’t take any kind of screen in there with you. Here’s how to get the most out of your tub time.