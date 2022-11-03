I know it’s not just me that has a heavy reliance on dry shampoo. Sometimes it’s used to add grit and volume into my otherwise fairly flat hair, but most of the time it’s a saving grace on the days when I really should have washed my hair but just didn’t have the energy. Which, yes, happens a lot more regularly than I should probably admit. For a long time I only ever used affordable formulas (Colab was my go-to brand of choice, but it doesn’t seem to work as well on me as it once did) because dry shampoo is dry shampoo, right? But when I branched out into more expensive products, I learned that I was wrong. Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, £22, became my go-to, and Ouai’s Super Dry Shampoo, £22, was up there too. I’d go through bottles of the stuff – I liked that they both worked to absorb grease and oil, smelled good and didn’t leave any trace of white residue in my dark roots.

But then I was introduced to Batiste’s Naturally range. Now, I’ll be completely honest here and tell you that Batiste is a brand that I’ve previously overlooked. But a few people on Instagram messaged me to say it was worth trying (dry shampoo lovers unite!), so I did just that. And, it turns out, I was pleasantly surprised. There are three variants in the range. The first is coconut milk and hemp seed oil, which is said to help calm flyaways. The second – my favourite – is green tea and camomile, which is for all hair types. Finally bamboo fibre and gardenia gives extra lift in fine hair types. I’ve been through two bottles at the time of writing, and I can safely say they are comparable to their much more expensive counterparts. Not only do they all smell great, but it really works to make my hair look and feel much fresher than it really is.