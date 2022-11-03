All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Batiste’s Naturally range costs less than a fiver and it’s up there with the best, says beauty editor (and dry shampoo aficionado) Lucy Partington.
I know it’s not just me that has a heavy reliance on dry shampoo. Sometimes it’s used to add grit and volume into my otherwise fairly flat hair, but most of the time it’s a saving grace on the days when I really should have washed my hair but just didn’t have the energy. Which, yes, happens a lot more regularly than I should probably admit.
For a long time I only ever used affordable formulas (Colab was my go-to brand of choice, but it doesn’t seem to work as well on me as it once did) because dry shampoo is dry shampoo, right? But when I branched out into more expensive products, I learned that I was wrong. Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, £22, became my go-to, and Ouai’s Super Dry Shampoo, £22, was up there too. I’d go through bottles of the stuff – I liked that they both worked to absorb grease and oil, smelled good and didn’t leave any trace of white residue in my dark roots.
But then I was introduced to Batiste’s Naturally range. Now, I’ll be completely honest here and tell you that Batiste is a brand that I’ve previously overlooked. But a few people on Instagram messaged me to say it was worth trying (dry shampoo lovers unite!), so I did just that. And, it turns out, I was pleasantly surprised.
There are three variants in the range. The first is coconut milk and hemp seed oil, which is said to help calm flyaways. The second – my favourite – is green tea and camomile, which is for all hair types. Finally bamboo fibre and gardenia gives extra lift in fine hair types. I’ve been through two bottles at the time of writing, and I can safely say they are comparable to their much more expensive counterparts. Not only do they all smell great, but it really works to make my hair look and feel much fresher than it really is.
The formula does spray onto hair white, but leave it to work its magic for a few minutes and it easily rubs out – either with a brush or by massaging with fingers (which also works to add volume at the roots). Unlike the Batiste Original, the Naturally range doesn’t leave clumps of white stuff tangled in hair, and it’s so much easier to ensure there’s no trace of it left. It doesn’t leave hair feeling sticky or like there’s lots of residue left.
So take my word for it: if you’re as fussy as me when it comes to dry shampoo or you just didn’t get on with any of the Batiste Original formulas, take this as a sign to try the Naturally range – I think both you (and your bank account) will love it as much as I do.
Lucy Partington
Freelance beauty editor Lucy Partington is obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she'll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.