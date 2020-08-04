When it comes to make-up, all experts agree: the key to a flawless look lies with your base. As well as the importance of following a skincare routine that is suited to your skin type, you should also pick a base formula that works for you.

We’re all well-versed in the benefits of foundation and tinted moisturiser, but what about BB creams and CC creams? Particularly, what is the difference between BB cream and CC cream?