10 beautiful coloured tattoos, from florals to geometric shapes

We don’t know about you, but at least once a week we spot a woman with an eye catching tattoo that grabs our attention.

Tattoos are more popular than they have ever been before and in this new era of tattoo artistry there is (almost) no limit to what you can have inked onto your skin.

Here, we’ve drawn together some beautiful, coloured tattoo designs from Pinterest to inspire you to take the plunge, whether this is your first tattoo or one of many.

Main image: Getty