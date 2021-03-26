After seeing the difficulties experienced by her peers, beauty industry veteran and advanced aesthetician Caroline Hirons set up Beauty Backed in August 2020 to fundraise for those in need of support. Over the months, Beauty Backed has done incredible work; it raised over £600,000 and played an instrumental part in helping the British Beauty Council and BABTAC get the industry reopened on 18 August 2020.

Of course, subsequent lockdowns have seen the industry forced to close its doors for months, again with little support from the government. But thanks to its industry-driving work, Hirons has announced that Beauty Backed has been awarded Trust status.

Alongside this announcement, Beauty Backed Trust has also launched its Back to Work campaign. This initiative will help independent beauty businesses who are in need of stock, PPE, tools or financial support as they prepare to reopen on 12 April.