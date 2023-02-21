All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
There’s nothing worse than having to wait to get your hands on brand new beauty. Luckily you can shop these fashion week finds right now…
Each year, London Fashion Week showcases the new and exciting trends that we can expect from the season ahead. But, if you’re someone who avidly follows fashion week, you’ll know that one of the most annoying parts is then waiting for months on end for new collections to be released. Luckily for us, that’s not the case with this year’s beauty offerings. While some beauty products were launched at this season’s shows (and are being very much kept under wraps), we also spotted nine brilliant backstage beauty finds that are all available now.
From glowing sun-kissed skin at Annie’s Ibiza to the grungy eyeliner look at Erdem, there are a ton of pro-approved beauty buys that you can pick up right now. Below, we round up the backstage beauty buys spotted at London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2023 that you’ll want to get your hands on before they inevitably sell out…
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter
Used on the models at the Annie’s Ibiza show, head make-up artist Sophia Tilbury explained the inspiration behind the look. “We wanted the models to look like they’d just breezed in, whether sultry and moonlit as though straight from a night of dancing or fresh and blushed from a day on the beach – all with a healthy-looking, dewy radiance.”
The hero product? Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter. A pressed powder with the power of a liquid highlighter, this dreamy compact powder melts into the skin leaving behind a subtle, sun-kissed sheen.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter at Space NK, £38
111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Facial Mask
Backstage at Erdem, models were treated to in-chair facials using 111Skin’s iconic sheet masks. Working in as little as 20 minutes to boost models’ complexion before their time in the hair and make-up chair, each mask was chosen depending on the model’s specific skincare needs. The one we spotted most? The blue Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Facial Mask that works to reinvigorate and hydrate fatigued-looking skin.
Shop 111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Facial Mask at Cult Beauty, £22
Mac Strobe Dewy Skin Tint
For decades, Mac’s base products have been used to create thousands of iconic backstage beauty looks – so we’re super excited about the brand-new launch of the Mac Strobe Dewy Skin Tint. Debuted at Fashion East, make-up artist Terry Barber used the new lightweight tinted moisturiser to create a luminous and dewy-looking skin finish.
Nars Via Veneto High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner
To create the lived-in, grungy eyeliner look at this season’s Erdem show, make-up artist Jane Richardson used the creamy and soft Nars Via Veneto High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner. “I wanted to portray a sense of the undone, an unravelling with the beauty looks for autumn/winter 2023, inspired by the idea of an army of Victorian heroines. Imperfectly smudged inky lids punctuate glossed skin with a touch of colour rising in the cheeks, suggesting a riotous spirit within.”
Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
The inspiration behind the hair at Erdem’s autumn/winter 2023 show was to create a perfectly done style that’s been rained on and subsequently come undone. Hairstylist Anthony Turner used Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum to create shine and prep the hair for heat styling, before adding more serum onto the dry hair to give a wet-look finish.
Shop Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum at Cult Beauty, £28
Hair By Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm
Iconic hairstylist Sam McKnight was leading the hair look at Richard Quinn. Describing the look as “a futuristic take on 1930s Hollywood romance”, McKnight used his own line to create soft and polished undos. The product spotted most backstage? Hair By Sam McKnight’s Happy Endings Nourishing Balm, which was applied to the models’ mid-lengths and ends before being brushed through.
Shop Hair By Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm at Cult Beauty, £36
Toni & Guy Label.m Curl Define Foam
Embracing each model’s natural hair and movement was “really important” at Feben’s autumn/winter 2023 show. Efi Davies, Toni & Guy’s international artistic director, used the Label.m Curl Define Foam on naturally curly hair “to give it the hold while still maintaining the nature of the hair texture”.
Mac Qunning Eyeshadow Palette / Richard Quinn
This gorgeous limited edition palette was created with designer Richard Quinn ahead of the autumn/winter 2023 show. The 60s-inspired palette features eight cool-toned pastels, perfect for creating soft and smoky eyeshadow looks.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation
Make-up artist Bea Sweet used Pat McGrath’s Sublime Perfection Foundation on the models at Feben AW23 to create a natural-looking, second-skin complexion. The oil-free foundation takes on the texture of a serum with a buildable, medium coverage and a weightless finish.
Shop Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation at Cult Beauty, £60
Main image: Stylist; courtesy of 111Skin