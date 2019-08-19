Cast your eye over any skin guru’s bathroom cabinet and you’ll likely spot more retinol-loaded beauty products than you’d care to count – and for good reason. There’s a lot to love about the power ingredient, which has soared to cult skincare status in the last 12 months; namely its skin-smoothing, brightening, collagen-stimulating prowess and its ability to treat acne.

Billed as the ‘gold standard’ in anti-ageing, the vitamin A-derivative is proven to speed up our skin cells’ turnover. In turn? Fine lines are reduced, pigmentation blitzed and blackheads and whiteheads both minimised. In their place, expect plumpness, radiance and a more even skin tone and texture.