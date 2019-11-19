The Japanese onsen, for example, sees entire families congregate in communal baths to melt away the day’s stress and to spend quality time together. In Russia, the banya steam bath serves a similar social purpose.

If you consider your 20-minute soak purely as a means to get clean, Kubicka believes you’re underestimating its benefits entirely. “Baths are not only cleansing but also relax our muscles, detox our body and calm our mind,” she explains. “There are many aspects of modern life that impact our health, [including] physical burnout and injuries, and stress due to political or social pressures.” While a bath might not be able to solve Brexit, it can help remedy some of life’s trials.

So dip into bathing rituals from around the world and heed our advice on how best to recreate their mind-massaging, muscle-manipulating and skin-softening effects in your own bathroom.