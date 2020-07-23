MAC Cosmetics is launching into Boots in a matter of days
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Plus, a round-up of all the cult brands that are now available in the popular drugstore.
The beauty industry is undergoing a shift. More and more luxe beauty brands are launching into drugstores and high street retailers, making them more accessible to the masses.
MAC Cosmetics is the latest brand to join Boots’ aisles, announcing it will be available in select stores across the UK and Ireland, as well as Boots online from 29 July.
“This is an exciting time for MAC, as a brand we have always set the industry standard and by joining forces with Boots we are making prestige cosmetics and artistry more accessible to high street shoppers,” says Fiona Sainty, vice president of MAC Cosmetics UK and Ireland.
MAC joins Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty in the list of brands to recently launch into Boots, while Charlotte Tilbury became available on ASOS just last month.
While it has always been a go-to for beauty products, Boots has cemented its positioning in the beauty industry with a string of powerhouse brands adding their names to its roster. Not to mention, its impressive beauty hall in its new Covent Garden store.
Here, we run through the cult brands you can now shop in the Boots aisles.
Main image: Getty