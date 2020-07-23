The beauty industry is undergoing a shift. More and more luxe beauty brands are launching into drugstores and high street retailers, making them more accessible to the masses.

MAC Cosmetics is the latest brand to join Boots’ aisles, announcing it will be available in select stores across the UK and Ireland, as well as Boots online from 29 July.

“This is an exciting time for MAC, as a brand we have always set the industry standard and by joining forces with Boots we are making prestige cosmetics and artistry more accessible to high street shoppers,” says Fiona Sainty, vice president of MAC Cosmetics UK and Ireland.