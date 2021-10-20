26 holy grail beauty buys celebrity make-up artists use on themselves

When it comes to beauty, it’s easy to get stuck in a rut, relying on the same products you’ve been using for years. But what if there’s something better out there and you haven’t given it a go yet?

From the best mascara for fanning out lashes to the under-eye concealer that blurs away dark circles, when it comes to discovering the best beauty products, professional make-up artists often know best. After all, they get to try out new products regularly on a whole host of different skin tones, types and textures.

So we asked five top make-up artists – Bryony Blake, Cher Webb, Hannah Martin, Pauline Briscoe and Zoe Taylor – to share the products they use on themselves every day. Get ready to make room in your make-up bag because you’re going to want to stock up on these brilliant beauty buys…