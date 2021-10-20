makeup artist recommendations

26 holy grail beauty buys celebrity make-up artists use on themselves

Want to know which beauty products are really worth the buck? We asked five celebrity make-up artists to take us through the products they use on themselves and the results are in…

When it comes to beauty, it’s easy to get stuck in a rut, relying on the same products you’ve been using for years. But what if there’s something better out there and you haven’t given it a go yet? 

From the best mascara for fanning out lashes to the under-eye concealer that blurs away dark circles, when it comes to discovering the best beauty products, professional make-up artists often know best. After all, they get to try out new products regularly on a whole host of different skin tones, types and textures. 

So we asked five top make-up artists – Bryony Blake, Cher Webb, Hannah Martin, Pauline Briscoe and Zoe Taylor – to share the products they use on themselves every day. Get ready to make room in your make-up bag because you’re going to want to stock up on these brilliant beauty buys…

The best beauty buys as chosen by make-up artists

  • Glossier Boy Brow

    makeup artist products

    “Brow-taming is made easy with this perfect groomer. It thickens, shapes and feels flexible on the brow hairs. You can create groomed or fluffy brows in seconds that stay neat all day long,” says Cher Webb.

  • Chanel Boy De Chanel 3-in-1 Eye Pencil

    makeup artist products

    “I’m obsessed with the versatility of this pencil. You can smudge it over your lid, blend with a finger or brush and you have a smoky eye. Or apply it as a liner and you have a flick, into the waterline and ourwards and you have a reverse feline. Once you’ve finished applying (which does need to be reasonably quick), it sets and doesn’t shift all day,” says Zoe Taylor

  • Bobbi Brown Lip Balm

    Bobbi Brown Lip Balm

    “I have used this lip balm for years. It’s my absolute favourite because it’s long lasting and hydrating, not sticky. It has beeswax and aloe vera in it so it’s ultra comforting and soothing. Plus it makes a lovely primer for lipstick,” says Bryony Blake

  • E.l.f Putty Blush

    Elf putty

    “I love blusher so much, it makes such a difference to your make-up and, for me, the brighter the better. These ones from Elf are great, they have a soft smooth texture so go on like a cream blusher but set to a soft powder,” says Bryony Blake

  • Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturiser

    Kate Somerville

    “I have really sensitive, dehydrated skin, so to find a moisturiser that’s going to last all day can be tricky. It removes the dead surface skin cells while you apply it and leaves my skin feeling revived, refreshed and dewy all day. It’s amazing,” says Bryony Blake

