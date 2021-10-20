26 holy grail beauty buys celebrity make-up artists use on themselves

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Want to know which beauty products are really worth the buck? We asked five celebrity make-up artists to take us through the products they use on themselves and the results are in…
When it comes to beauty, it’s easy to get stuck in a rut, relying on the same products you’ve been using for years. But what if there’s something better out there and you haven’t given it a go yet?
From the best mascara for fanning out lashes to the under-eye concealer that blurs away dark circles, when it comes to discovering the best beauty products, professional make-up artists often know best. After all, they get to try out new products regularly on a whole host of different skin tones, types and textures.
So we asked five top make-up artists – Bryony Blake, Cher Webb, Hannah Martin, Pauline Briscoe and Zoe Taylor – to share the products they use on themselves every day. Get ready to make room in your make-up bag because you’re going to want to stock up on these brilliant beauty buys…
The best beauty buys as chosen by make-up artists
Glossier Boy Brow
“Brow-taming is made easy with this perfect groomer. It thickens, shapes and feels flexible on the brow hairs. You can create groomed or fluffy brows in seconds that stay neat all day long,” says Cher Webb.
Chanel Boy De Chanel 3-in-1 Eye Pencil
“I’m obsessed with the versatility of this pencil. You can smudge it over your lid, blend with a finger or brush and you have a smoky eye. Or apply it as a liner and you have a flick, into the waterline and ourwards and you have a reverse feline. Once you’ve finished applying (which does need to be reasonably quick), it sets and doesn’t shift all day,” says Zoe Taylor
Bobbi Brown Lip Balm
“I have used this lip balm for years. It’s my absolute favourite because it’s long lasting and hydrating, not sticky. It has beeswax and aloe vera in it so it’s ultra comforting and soothing. Plus it makes a lovely primer for lipstick,” says Bryony Blake
E.l.f Putty Blush
“I love blusher so much, it makes such a difference to your make-up and, for me, the brighter the better. These ones from Elf are great, they have a soft smooth texture so go on like a cream blusher but set to a soft powder,” says Bryony Blake
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturiser
“I have really sensitive, dehydrated skin, so to find a moisturiser that’s going to last all day can be tricky. It removes the dead surface skin cells while you apply it and leaves my skin feeling revived, refreshed and dewy all day. It’s amazing,” says Bryony Blake
Shop Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturiser at Cult Beauty, £58
Maybelline Eraser Eye Instant Anti Age Eye Concealer
“This is such a lovely concealer, its creamy texture helps to cover any tired eyes but without settling in any fine lines, it’s a firm favourite in my make-up bag,” says Bryony Blake
Shop Maybelline Eraser Eye Instant Anti Age Eye Concealer at Boots, £8.99
Clarins Natural Lip Perfector
“A Clarins classic! This soft tinted balm feels lovely to wear and has a unique sponge tip applicator plus an unforgettable signature vanilla scent. 01 Rose Blush is a super popular shade for a soft, sheer pink and adds moisture, plumpness and shine,” says Cher Webb
Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream
“This is wonderful at tightening skin instantly – lifting, brightening and evening out skin tone. It’s miraculous for smoothing out any fine lines,” says Zoe Taylor
Shop Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream at Selfridges, £225
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
“Luminous Silk is an iconic base loved by so many and it’s a make-up artist favourite for creating the perfect radiant canvas. It’s a classic formula that glides on and adds an instant glow and creates your best skin day everyday,” says Cher Webb.
Shop Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation at Lookfantastic, £43
Grown Alchemist Detox Serum
“I love this for an instant hit of hydration and it gives skin a real brightness that makes you look as if you have had a full night’s sleep. It’s my go-to for all models and is heavenly when locked in with a facial oil,” says Zoe Taylor
Jones Road Miracle Balm
“This is one of those products which makes everyone glow and look about 10 years younger. It can be used as a wash of colour, highlighter, bronzer or all over glow,” says Zoe Taylor.
Lancôme Hypnôse L'Absolu De Noir Black Mascara
“This classic mascara delivers volume while separating the lashes for perfectly groomed, fanned-out lashes. The wand works beautifully with every eye shape and the jet black formula adds intensity, curl and definition. It’s a staple for every look, from daytime to evening,” says Cher Webb
Shop Lancôme Hypnôse L’Absolu De Noir Black Mascara at Lookfantastic, £27.50
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream
“This gel-like cream bronzer is a timeless classic. It’s buildable and creates the perfect healthy glow,” says Cher Webb.
Shop Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream at Feelunique, £43
Nars Orgasm Blush
“A cult favourite – this universal pink-peach blush has a hint of gold running through it. It adds an instant flush to the cheeks and wakes up the skin with a perfect glow and looks amazing on everyone,” says Cher Webb.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk
“The perfect soft nude liner that mimics the natural lip colour and is a must-have for creating a more voluptuous shape and fuller pout,” says Cher Webb.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk at ASOS, £17
Tinker Taylor Little Lip Kit
“I use this kit on myself and on every model and celebrity. Lips look super hydrated and juicy after you scrub, oil and then use the balm on top,” says Zoe Taylor.
Bareminerals Gen Nude Blush in You Had Me At Merlot
“This is a really lovely plum shade and it really suits and complements my skin tone – I absolutely love it,” says Pauline Briscoe.
Shop Bareminerals Gen Nude Blush in You Had Me At Merlot at ASOS, £24
YSL Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen
“This is the OG radiance booster and instant skin brightener. It’s a secret weapon for adding brightness and luminosity to dull or shadowy areas of the face. The unique brush pen tip adds instant dimension whilst blurring, brightening and awakening the skin,” says Cher Webb.
Benefit They’re Real Mascara
“I’ve got quite sparse lashes and this really helps to separate and lengthen them. Plus the formula is super black which my skin tone really needs,” says Pauline Briscoe.
Bobbi Brown Medium Bronzing Powder
“I just love the matte finish and the warm cinnamon tone – it makes me feel most like me when I’m contoured and bronzed,” says Hannah Martin.
Shop Bobbi Brown Medium Bronzing Powder at Lookfantastic, £33
Code8 Beauty Day to Night Foundation
“This is a really nice, natural, long-wear foundation and it’s buildable – so I can add as little or as much as I want dependent on coverage. I use the shade NC70 – it’s really hard to find foundation for my skin tone but this one looks super natural and I love it,” says Pauline Briscoe.
Tweezerman Great Grip Eyelash Curlers
“These are so good and really help you achieve the best curl easily and comfortably,” says Hannah Martin.
Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder in Medium/Deep
“This is a translucent powder and it’s perfect to take away any areas of shine where I don’t want them – it lasts all day and there’s no flashback,” says Pauline Briscoe.
Shop Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder in Medium/Deep at Feelunique, £33.50
Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate
“This is the most amazing serum and I’ve visibly noticed that my skin looks better since using it,” says Hannah Martin.
Shop Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate at Cult Beauty, £60
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick
“I absolutely love all the Vice lipstick shades – they’ve got a really nice, bold pigment and I especially like the shade Hex, which is a browny, brick shade. It complements my skin tone has a nice matte finish that isn’t drying,” says Pauline Briscoe.
Westman Atelier Peau De Rose Highlighter
“There’s something so flattering about a cream highlighter and this one melts into the skin and is not overly wet,” says Hannah Martin.
Shop Westman Atelier Peau De Rose Highlighter at Cult Beauty, £69
Main image: courtesy of brands