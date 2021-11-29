We’ve all got our things, right? The beauty routines and products that we’ve sworn by for a quick hit of confidence and a self-esteem boost. For me, it’s generous swipes of a shimmer-free cream bronzer around my cheeks, forehead, taking the colour down my nose, too. In the winter it lifts my sallow skin, in the summer it adds dimension. Outside of being something I do for others, it’s a moment reserved just for me – whether part of a wider make-up routine or two stolen minutes before entering the general melee of life.

When I posed this question (“What’s the one part of your beauty routine that makes you feel most confident?“) to various women they all had incredibly diverse answers. Some likened layering on black eyeliner to a protection mechanism, others described spraying scent as an identity-affirming action. Fluffy brows turned out to be a common answer and red lipstick surprisingly not. The only common thread was that the habits we glean confidence from are all wonderfully, totally different – much like us.