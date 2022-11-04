I’ve worked in the beauty industry for just over 10 years now, meaning I’ve tried a lot of beauty products. From mascaras and shampoos to moisturisers and serums, if there’s a beauty recommendation you need, I’ve got a list as long as my arm of things to try.

While I’m fortunate to be sent many of these products for free, there are certain beauty buys that I re-purchase again and again, which is when you know it’s a good’un.

Skincare is an pillar of beauty which I love and enjoy testing new products out – but using yourself as a beauty lab rat can sometimes result in irritated skin, a confused complexion and a damaged skin barrier. Which is when I like to strip things back and reach for those soothing skincare picks I know and love.