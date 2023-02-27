“I’m a beauty editor, and these are the underrated staples I don’t want to be without”

I can’t lie: there are a lot of perks to being a beauty editor. One of the biggest is that I get to try new products before they’re available to buy and call it work.

As a result, my make-up routine is ever-changing and it’s not unusual for me to swap and change between the skin and hair care products that I use on a daily basis – and although I often have a few different things on the go at once, I do make a point of trying to finish everything that I open.