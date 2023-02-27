“I’m a beauty editor, and these are the underrated staples I don’t want to be without”
Skincare and make-up may come and go, but these accessories are here to stay in my routine – here’s why.
I can’t lie: there are a lot of perks to being a beauty editor. One of the biggest is that I get to try new products before they’re available to buy and call it work.
As a result, my make-up routine is ever-changing and it’s not unusual for me to swap and change between the skin and hair care products that I use on a daily basis – and although I often have a few different things on the go at once, I do make a point of trying to finish everything that I open.
There are, however, a few products that I’d say fall into the staple beauty accessories category. They’re the things I use day in, day out; every time I wash my hair or cleanse my face, they make an appearance in the morning and in the evenings.
The following few products are, perhaps, a bit more overlooked than other parts of my routine, simply because they’re the staples rather than being the star of the show – but I always make sure to pack them whenever I travel, even if I’m only going to be away for one night – which I think tells you everything you need to know, right?
Slip Skinny Silk Scrunchies
Here is proof that a scrunchie is absolutely not just a scrunchie. Not until you’ve tried these skinny ones from Slip, anyway. I love them because they’re the perfect size, they’re not tight on my wrist (because I must always carry a hair tie with me) and, most importantly, they’re gentle on hair. They also never get stuck like the elastic ones always do, and they’re designed not to leave crease marks. I also love that they now come in shades that match different hair colours – including grey, copper and auburn – such a simple idea yet so clever.
Shop Slip Silk Skinny Scrunchies at slipsilkpillowcase.co.uk, £29 for 4
The Body Shop Clean Conscience Reusable Make-Up Remover Pads
We all know that making the switch to reusable cotton pads instead of single-use ones is important, but annoyingly, it’s not always as easy as it sounds. I’ve tried my fair share of different varieties and some are definitely better than others. For me, it’s about ensuring the material isn’t too soft, but also isn’t too scratchy and that they wash well. Out of the too-many-to-count that I’ve tried, The Body Shop’s are by far the best and they tick all my boxes (and they’re all labelled with the days of the week, which is a nice touch). I’ve been using them for a couple of years now and they’ve lasted really well – so if you’re in the market or yet to be convinced by reusable cotton pads, try these.
Shop The Body Shop Clean Conscience Reusable Make-Up Remover Pads at thebodyshop.com, £11 for 7
The Wet Brush Original Detangler
I’ll admit it took me longer than it should have done to get on board with using a detangling brush, but now I never use anything else. The Wet Brush is my favourite brand – even though the bristles are thin, they’re strong and flexible and they easily glide through knots without pulling or tugging.
Shop The Wet Brush Original Detangler at LookFantastic, £11.99
Aquis Hair Turban
I can’t remember the last time I didn’t use a microfibre towel after washing my hair – it’s something I recommend all the time. As soon as I step out of the shower, my hair is wrapped up and left for at least 10 minutes or so. The material means it absorbs excess moisture quickly, but that’s not the only benefit: it also works to prevent breakage and damage that can be caused by vigorously drying hair with a standard towel. It really helps reduce the frizz levels in my hair too, and it’s lightweight and dries super quickly. I like these Aquis ones, but any microfibre hair towel will do the same job.
Foreo Luna 4 Facial Cleanser
OK, hear me out on this one. I know it’s expensive but when I tell you that this little gadget has improved my cleansing routine tenfold. I’ve been using it twice a day, every day, for a while now and I genuinely don’t think I could go back to not using it. Made of silicone, it gently vibrates and pulsates to help to remove dirt, oil and make-up residue. The reason I love it so much is that it makes me cleanse properly and thoroughly: dermatologists always say you should massage cleanser in for at least a minute, and the 60-second timer on the Luna 4 ensures that I do. Plus, it means I use less cleanser, it only needs charging once a year and it’s super easy to clean. Trust me, if you try it you’ll never go back.
