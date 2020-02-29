The pop-up is a global first and will be situated slap bang in the middle of the ground floor where it will allow both existing members – and non-members – a chance to shop Beauty Pie’s cult product line up.

Speaking about the launch, Kilgore said: “Harvey Nichols has the vision, the sense of humour, and emboldened take on radical new retail ideas - and knows how to keep their shopping experience fresh, fun and new. When they approached us offering to host our first ever pop-up, it was impossible not to.”

Like is already the case, current members will get up to 80% off typical retail prices, but if you’re not already a member don’t panic. There will be a number of exclusive Harvey Nichols x Beauty Pie drop-in passes available to buy for £20 each, which will provide 50% off typical retail prices.

Here are the important details that we know so far. We’ll update this article as and when we find out more.