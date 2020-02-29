Beauty Pie London: here are the details you need to know about the brand’s first pop-up
- Lucy Partington
Beauty Pie sells luxury beauty at affordable prices and is usually only availability online. Now, it’s first ever pop-up shop is opening. Here’s what you need to know.
When Beauty Pie launched four years ago it had one aim: to create more pricing transparency within the beauty industry.
Founded by serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, who’s the brain behind brands including Soap & Glory, Fit Flop and Soaper Duper (in other words, she really knows her stuff), Beauty Pie is a members service that provides access to some of the best high-end, luxury products at an affordable price.
Products are sourced from the very best chemists and labs around the world, and are then sold at factory cost– members can shop candles from France’s best perfumers, skincare from Japan and cosmetics from Italy’s most renowned factories – meaning they will get up to five times more for their money.
In the time since its inception, Beauty Pie has amassed a cult following but products have never been available to shop in real life. All that is about to change though, thanks to the announcement that the first ever pop-up shop is set to open inside Harvey Nichols’ beauty hall.
The pop-up is a global first and will be situated slap bang in the middle of the ground floor where it will allow both existing members – and non-members – a chance to shop Beauty Pie’s cult product line up.
Speaking about the launch, Kilgore said: “Harvey Nichols has the vision, the sense of humour, and emboldened take on radical new retail ideas - and knows how to keep their shopping experience fresh, fun and new. When they approached us offering to host our first ever pop-up, it was impossible not to.”
Like is already the case, current members will get up to 80% off typical retail prices, but if you’re not already a member don’t panic. There will be a number of exclusive Harvey Nichols x Beauty Pie drop-in passes available to buy for £20 each, which will provide 50% off typical retail prices.
Here are the important details that we know so far. We’ll update this article as and when we find out more.
How long is the Beauty Pie pop-up open for?
The Beauty Pie pop-up will be around for 12 weeks, or while stocks last.
When does the Beauty Pie pop-up open?
The Beauty Pie London pop-up opens on 12 March 2020.
Where is the Beauty Pie pop-up located?
The Beauty Pie pop-up is inside Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge, right next to Knightsbridge tube station which is served by the Piccadilly Line.
The address is 109-125 Knightsbridge, Belgravia, London SW1X 7RJ.
Will Beauty Pie members still get a discount at the Harvey Nichols pop-up?
Yes – as has always been the case, existing members will get up to 80% off the typical retail prices.
Can you buy Beauty Pie membership at the Harvey Nichols pop-up?
Yes, there will be a limited number of drop-in passes available for £20 online at beautypie.com, available as a digital download that will give you 50% off typical retail prices.
Main image: courtesy of Beauty Pie