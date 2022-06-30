The Beauty Pie Warehouse of Dreams pop-up has officially opened in London’s Covent Garden
- Morgan Fargo
Factory prices, IRL? Sign us up. Here’s everything you need to know about Beauty Pie’s Warehouse of Dreams.
Chances are, if you rifle through the make-up or skincare collection of your friends, family or co-workers, you’ll find a Beauty Pie product or two nestled amongst their favourites.
The disruptive skincare and beauty subscription service that launched in 2017, Beauty Pie has gone from strength to strength, delivering on its mission to remove the middleman (and associated price markups) from cosmetic products.
Founded by Marcia Kilgore (you might also know her as the founder of Soap & Glory), Beauty Pie aims to provide more transparency when it comes to how much beauty products actually cost.
For example, luxury cosmetic and skincare products can cost upwards of £80 and skyrocket from there. On Beauty Pie, the same product (sans the branding) could cost between £10 and £20 with a breakdown of how that value is calculated. The price you pay is the factory price – something Beauty Pie makes no profit from (their revenue comes from subscription fees only).
Well, for the next two weeks, you can experience the full gamut of Beauty Pie hero products firsthand because Beauty Pie’s Warehouse of Dreams has arrived in Covent Garden, London.
The pop-up will allow visitors to shop Beauty Pie products straight from the warehouse shelves, pick the brains of the Warehouse Wonder experts, discover new products and learn more about the ethos behind Beauty Pie.
Do I need to be a Beauty Pie member to attend the Warehouse of Dreams pop-up?
No, you don’t need to be a Beauty Pie member prior to going along. Members of Beauty Pie will be able to redeem the famous discounts at the pop-up, while non-members will be able to sign up on-site.
To shop the store at factory prices (as is the Beauty Pie way) you will need to sign up before purchasing – either at the pop-up or before you get there, but membership is not required for entrance.
When and where is the Beauty Pie Warehouse of Dreams pop-up?
The event is running from Thursday, 30 June to Sunday, 10 July and takes place at 7 James Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2E 8BH.
