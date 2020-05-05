Beauty can be an overwhelming topic at times. Differentiating a strobe cream from dewy balms. The toners from the liquid exfoliators, but now we have the time to finally search out the products that could drastically improve our skin. There are so many brands out there, it’s tricky to know where to start. But, Beauty Pie is a great place to start.

The brand isn’t a new concept. It launched back in 2017 and, along with the likes of Deciem, was part of a new wave of brands set to disrupt the beauty industry. It’s a subscription service that gives members access to luxury cosmetics at factory prices – and it’s not too good to be true.