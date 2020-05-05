Beauty Pie: What is it, how do you sign up and is it actually worth joining?
Lucy Partington
Founded by serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, Beauty Pie is member’s only club selling luxury beauty at affordable prices – without a catch. Here’s the low-down.
Beauty can be an overwhelming topic at times. Differentiating a strobe cream from dewy balms. The toners from the liquid exfoliators, but now we have the time to finally search out the products that could drastically improve our skin. There are so many brands out there, it’s tricky to know where to start. But, Beauty Pie is a great place to start.
The brand isn’t a new concept. It launched back in 2017 and, along with the likes of Deciem, was part of a new wave of brands set to disrupt the beauty industry. It’s a subscription service that gives members access to luxury cosmetics at factory prices – and it’s not too good to be true.
Beauty Pie is the brain child of entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, who’s also the powerhouse behind iconic brands like Soap & Glory, Bliss Spa and FitFlop. She’s worked in the industry for decades and has, along the way, learnt a lot about how both the industry and business works.
Tired of the mark up and overpriced products, Kilgore’s aim is to create more transparency when it comes to knowing what you’re actually paying for and she wants her customers to be able to buy luxury goods at cost price.
For example, a moisturiser from a well-known, high-end brand could have a retail cost of £100. But with Beauty Pie, that same product will cost just £12.04 – and the breakdown of that price is made clear on the website. Usually, it will cover important things product and packaging, safety and testing, and packaging and warehousing. It’s also worth noting that Beauty Pie make absolutely no profit from any of the cosmetics they sell – so what you’re paying for is the price the factory has charged for it. All their profit comes from the cost of membership.
Granted, that means there’s no extra, unnecessary money spent on packaging so it’s very no frills (but Kilgore still demands everything should be made from recycled plastic where possible) and there’ll never be a celebrity face associated with the brand, but full transparency and an extensive range of hardworking, reliable products that’s constantly expanding – and setting the precedent – counts for much more.
If you’re slightly dubious of where these cosmetics are actually made and where they come from, don’t be. Having worked in the industry for so long, Kilgore has travelled the globe and knows exactly which factories in which countries are best for certain products. Plus, it’s no secret that the majority of cosmetics tend to be made in the same places, and it’s those very same places that Beauty Pie make theirs, too.
There is a spending limit in place that relates to the retail value of products, and the amount you can buy every month depends on which membership tier you sign up for.
With so many things to choose from - there’s everything from Japanese-inspired skincare, colour cosmetics, fragrance, candles, retinol creams and serums, lipstick and nail polish - it’s hard to know what to buy first, so we’ve rounded up our favourite bits to give you a helping hand…
5 of the best Beauty Pie products
The nourishing retinol serum: Beauty Pie Super Retinol Ceramide-Boost Anti-Ageing Face Serum, £13.70
Retinol can often be a scary word, and an even scarier to apply to your face. Beauty Pie’s retinol serum isn’t as fearsome as you’d think. Combined with hyaluronic acid and lactic acid, it’ll still give you the boost of vitamin a that you’re after, minus the dryness.
Beauty Pie Super Retinol Ceramide-Boost Anti-Ageing Face Serum, £13.70
The lightweight foundation: Beauty Pie Great Skin Foundation, £8.39
There are certain products that you just don’t want to feel weighing on you. Foundation is one of them. This formula is super lightweight and leaves a natural, barely-there finish.
The instant eyeshadow: Beauty Pie Wondercolour Longwear Cream Shadow Stick, £5.50
A mess-free, maximum colour output eyeshadow is almost always the goal. Beauty Pie’s creamy eyeshadow has a really strong pigment, that applied over an eyeshadow primer doesn’t crease and lasts a while.
The sultry scent: Beauty Pie Petals, Heliotrope & Ambrette Eau de Parfum, £20.53
When it comes to fragrance, it almost always comes with a hefty price tag. Beauty Pie’s scents are given to members at around a sixth of the original price. This fragrance in particular contains notes of gardenia and jasmine which have incredible lasting power.
Beauty Pie Petals, Heliotrope & Ambrette Eau de Parfum, £20.53
The luxe candle: Beauty Pie Redcurrant & Fig Luxury Scented Candle, £17.90
If candles are your weak spot, you’ll know the dent it can have in your monthly budget. Offering their luxury candles at just under half the original price, Beauty Pie’s candles not only look chic, but have a smell that lasts everytime it’s lit.
Beauty Pie membership costs from £5 a month, visit beautypie.com to find out more.
