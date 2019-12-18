From contouring and K-beauty to smoky eyes and all kinds of eyebrow shapes, a hoard of beauty trends have come and (thankfully, in some cases) passed.

Now, with a new year – and a whole new decade – upon us, it’s the perfect time to look forward and maybe even play around with an entirely new beauty look.

One major source for beauty inspiration comes in the form of Instagram. Just take a look at my saved posts and you’ll be overwhelmed with an endless scroll of tonal nails, colourful winged eyeliner and intricate plaits.

“Instagram is the most popular social media platform for beauty lovers in the UK,” says Kristie Dash, Instagram’s beauty partnerships lead, “24% of UK millennials engage with beauty content which connects one of the biggest and most diverse communities on the platform.”

So, there’s no doubt that Instagram will be a big part of setting the trends of 2020. Here, Dash runs through the biggest beauty trends you can expect to see (and maybe try) in the new year…