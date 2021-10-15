Should you try ‘beauty snacking’? These 7 products help relieve the 3pm slump
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether it’s a spritz of your favourite fragrance or a five-minute eye mask, these mood-boosting beauty buys help refresh your mind and your make-up come that afternoon slump…
Whether you’re an office-worker or your job is more active, we’re probably all familiar with the infamous 3pm slump. That post-lunch lull you get when the day’s almost over but there’s still a good few hours left to try and pull some productivity out of your brain. You might reach for a sugary-snack or the coffee you know you’ll probably regret. But post-pandemic, there’s a new trend that allows us to break up the day and enjoy a brief moment of relaxation: it’s called ‘beauty snacking’.
Beauty snacking is all about easy, convenient and bite-sized ways to use your products throughout the day.
“The pandemic has seen personal care transform into self-care, and so consumers are seeking life-enhancing products and tools that will offer more intelligent solutions for everyday beauty while also sparking happiness and pleasure – we call this trend the elevation of basics,” explains Jenni Middleton, director of beauty at WGSN.
“The rising popularity of ‘beauty snacking’ embodies this trend. With the disruption of the morning skincare and make-up ritual caused by our working from home lifestyles, we are seeing small ‘pick-me-up’ beauty moments that can be applied easily throughout the day, while working, relaxing or on-the-go.”
The best products for beauty snacking
BeautyPro EYE THERAPY Collagen Under Eye Mask with Green Tea Extract
Revive tired eyes and boost hydration with these soothing under eye masks. In just 20-minutes, your under eyes are left refreshed and nourished – the perfect prep for that afternoon Zoom call.
Shop BeautyPro EYE THERAPY Collagen Under Eye Mask with Green Tea Extract at Feelunique, £4.95
Disciple Skincare Juicy Mist
If your skin gets dehydrated throughout the day (a midday oily T-zone is a tell tale sign), spritz hydration back into your skin with this aloe vera and hyaluronic acid-rich facial mist.
Jo Malone Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne
In need of a post-lunch pick-me-up? Try a spritz of your favourite uplifting fragrance to help boost your mood and trick your mind into thinking that the day has just begun. This new scent from Jo Malone is a limited edition for Christmas and is packed with fresh, sweet and powdery notes which feel cosy, comforting and joyful all in one.
The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream
Treat your hands to an autumnal update with this soothing hand cream from The Body Shop. Its nourishing, buttery texture is fast-absorbing and non-greasy, while the baked pumpkin and maple syrup scent is warming and rich.
White Lotus Jade Gua Sha
A great way to release tension, use this jade gua sha to ‘skin scrape’ along areas of tightness such as your jawline, back of the neck and temples.
Pamoja Restore Multi-Purpose Beauty Oil
A perfect oil for facial massage, this 100% naturally derived serum is packed with nourishing omegas, free-radical fighting vitamins and antioxidants – to soothe and hydrate skin. You can also use it on your nails, cuticles, hair or areas of dry, stressed-out skin during the day.
Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist
Is your skin in need of an extra bit of TLC come 3pm? This is the facial spritz for you. It’s a double-layered mist that combines an aqueous serum with an oil to provide instant and deep moisture to dry skin. Rich in ceramides, it helps to repair the skin barrier – while nourishing the surface with mega hydration.
Main image: Getty