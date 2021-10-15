Should you try ‘beauty snacking’? These 7 products help relieve the 3pm slump

Whether you’re an office-worker or your job is more active, we’re probably all familiar with the infamous 3pm slump. That post-lunch lull you get when the day’s almost over but there’s still a good few hours left to try and pull some productivity out of your brain. You might reach for a sugary-snack or the coffee you know you’ll probably regret. But post-pandemic, there’s a new trend that allows us to break up the day and enjoy a brief moment of relaxation: it’s called ‘beauty snacking’.

Beauty snacking is all about easy, convenient and bite-sized ways to use your products throughout the day.