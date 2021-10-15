beauty snacking trend
Beauty

Should you try ‘beauty snacking’? These 7 products help relieve the 3pm slump

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Whether it’s a spritz of your favourite fragrance or a five-minute eye mask, these mood-boosting beauty buys help refresh your mind and your make-up come that afternoon slump…

Whether you’re an office-worker or your job is more active, we’re probably all familiar with the infamous 3pm slump. That post-lunch lull you get when the day’s almost over but there’s still a good few hours left to try and pull some productivity out of your brain. You might reach for a sugary-snack or the coffee you know you’ll probably regret. But post-pandemic, there’s a new trend that allows us to break up the day and enjoy a brief moment of relaxation: it’s called ‘beauty snacking’.

Beauty snacking is all about easy, convenient and bite-sized ways to use your products throughout the day. 

“The pandemic has seen personal care transform into self-care, and so consumers are seeking life-enhancing products and tools that will offer more intelligent solutions for everyday beauty while also sparking happiness and pleasure – we call this trend the elevation of basics,” explains Jenni Middleton, director of beauty at WGSN. 

“The rising popularity of ‘beauty snacking’ embodies this trend. With the disruption of the morning skincare and make-up ritual caused by our working from home lifestyles, we are seeing small ‘pick-me-up’ beauty moments that can be applied easily throughout the day, while working, relaxing or on-the-go.”

The best products for beauty snacking

  • The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream

    beauty snacking trend skincare products

    Treat your hands to an autumnal update with this soothing hand cream from The Body Shop. Its nourishing, buttery texture is fast-absorbing and non-greasy, while the baked pumpkin and maple syrup scent is warming and rich. 

    Shop The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream, £5.50

    buy now

  • White Lotus Jade Gua Sha

    beauty snacking trend skincare products

    A great way to release tension, use this jade gua sha to ‘skin scrape’ along areas of tightness such as your jawline, back of the neck and temples.

    Shop White Lotus Jade Gua Sha at Cult Beauty, £28.99

    buy now

  • Pamoja Restore Multi-Purpose Beauty Oil

    Pamoja Restore Multi-Purpose Beauty Oil

    A perfect oil for facial massage, this 100% naturally derived serum is packed with nourishing omegas, free-radical fighting vitamins and antioxidants – to soothe and hydrate skin. You can also use it on your nails, cuticles, hair or areas of dry, stressed-out skin during the day.

    Shop Pamoja Restore Multi-Purpose Beauty Oil, £36

    buy now

  • Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist

    beauty snacking trend skincare products

    Is your skin in need of an extra bit of TLC come 3pm? This is the facial spritz for you. It’s a double-layered mist that combines an aqueous serum with an oil to provide instant and deep moisture to dry skin. Rich in ceramides, it helps to repair the skin barrier – while nourishing the surface with mega hydration.

    Shop Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist at Lookfantastic, £13

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty 