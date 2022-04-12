Benefit is launching an online outlet shop to buy iconic products at lower prices
Fancy a half-price Hoola bronzing block? Us too. Meet the Buh-Buy store.
Chances are if you rifle through the make-up bags of your friends, family or colleagues, you’re going to find a Benefit product or two. Whether it’s the iconic Hoola bronzing block, one of the many cult mascaras – I’m a They’re Real! woman – or brow perfecting kit, there’s a high chance the popular brand is hidden away among brushes and other cosmetics.
This week, the brand announced a new way to shop some of the most popular Benefit products – the Buh-Buy online outlet store. A place to buy older limited edition products before they sell out and hero items undergoing a packaging refresh, the Buh-Buy store will focus on discounts, flash sales and products being phased out of the line-up.
“We wanted to offer our customers and long-time brand fans the opportunity to shop products easily and not miss the chance to buy their favourite and limited edition products that we will be saying goodbye to very soon,” Ursula Casserly, Benefit Cosmetics e-commerce manager, shared with cosmeticsbusiness.com.
Launching on 14 April, the Benefit Buh-Buy store will be selling the full-sized Hoola Matte Bronzer at half its original price, as well as the Miss Glow-It-All brightening palette, a brow kit and the original Benetint lip and cheek tint.
Main image: Benefit