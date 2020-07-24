The benefits of lavender in skincare that you probably didn’t know about

Whether it’s a bag of dried buds in between your pillows, or a tiny bottle of essential oil, lavender is often a staple in every household.

Famed in the world of aromatherapy for its near-instant calming effect and ability to send us drifting off to sleep, it also has an impressive roster of powers when it comes to skin.

What are the benefits of lavender for the skin?

Records of lavender being used botanically date back to 2,500 ago in the Mediterranean, Middle East, India, and also in Ancient Roman bathing practices to keep bacteria away. Soldiers in World War I carried the oil with them, to use as an antiseptic on wounds.