12 brilliant beauty buys with impressive price points exclusive to Stylist

Our appetite for beauty is ever-growing. Whether your thing is a self-care routine packed with a host of different face masks and a nighttime skincare routine or you swear by a serum for the effortlessly glowy skin look we’re all loving, everyone’s got a joy-inducing item that they can’t live without.

Now, what if we told you there was an offering of efficacious products ready and waiting to add to your beauty cupboard that happen to also have special prices exclusive to The Drop by Stylist – our marketplace that’s host to over 350 British independent brands covering accessories, fashion, interiors, and yes, you’ve guessed it, beauty. Have we piqued your interest?