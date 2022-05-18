12 brilliant beauty buys with impressive price points exclusive to Stylist

Looking for affordable beauty products that don’t compromise on quality. Here, we round up the best beauty buys at prices you’ll only find at Stylist.
Our appetite for beauty is ever-growing. Whether your thing is a self-care routine packed with a host of different face masks and a nighttime skincare routine or you swear by a serum for the effortlessly glowy skin look we’re all loving, everyone’s got a joy-inducing item that they can’t live without.
Now, what if we told you there was an offering of efficacious products ready and waiting to add to your beauty cupboard that happen to also have special prices exclusive to The Drop by Stylist – our marketplace that’s host to over 350 British independent brands covering accessories, fashion, interiors, and yes, you’ve guessed it, beauty. Have we piqued your interest?
You may also like
9 of the best independent British brands to support now
If what you’re looking for is healthy, brighter, smoother-looking skin (or, frankly, all of the above), we’ve selected a group of products that will end up becoming your go-tos.
Scroll down to find your future favourite beauty staple…
Five Dot Botanics Deep Feed Nourishing Face Serum
With a huge 50% saving exclusively on The Drop, this soothing, smoothing serum from British beauty brand Five Dot Botanics is like an açai bowl in skincare form. “I’ve long been a fan of facial oils,” says Stylist’s senior beauty writer Morgan Fargo. “This contains cold-pressed green coffee beans to calm and decongest skin (lovely in the morning, especially during hayfever season), as well as vitamin E-containing Amazonian cacay nut oil to soften and repair. The best bit? It absorbs quickly, which means I can use it morning or night.”
To use, simply massage two or three drops into skin after cleansing at night and apply your moisturiser as usual. Waking up to glowing, deeply nourished skin = all the goals.
Shop Five Dot Botanics Deep Feed Nourishing Face Serum at The Drop, £19
Warda Skincare Vitamin C Glow Boost Oil-Serum
Morning routines aren’t the only place for a glow-boosting vitamin C product. Inspired by Eastern beauty formulations and created in London, Warda Skincare’s Vitamin C Glow Boosting Oil Serum can be used morning, noon and night. And with an impressive £40 saving exclusive to The Drop, how can you say no?
A hybrid oil-serum that is as nourishing as it is glow-inducing thanks to aloe vera, vitamin E, almond oil and squalene, simply massage a few drops into the skin as the last step in your morning routine before applying SPF or as the last step at night to reap the brightening benefits. Looking to make your nighttime routine even more luxe? Thanks to the oil-serum formulation, there’s enough slip to grab your gua sha for some facial massage and lymphatic drainage before bed. At this price, we’ll take 10.
Shop Warda Skincare Vitamin C Glow Boost Oil-Serum at The Drop, £9.99
Floragy Smoothing Hair Oil
If damage and dryness have been wreaking havoc on your strands, Floragy’s No.3 Smoothing Hair Oil is a problem-solving saviour that’ll help rid you of brittle ends and treat your scalp.
Combining camellia seed oil (great for non-greasy moisture), almond oil (to strengthen damaged locks) and grapefruit essential oil (to promote healthy hair growth), it’s full of all the ingredients your hair needs to thrive.
For ultimate hydration, apply three to five drops to clean damp hair, working the oil through the lengths, before drying and styling as normal. Plus, for a wash day treatment to nourish the scalp, massage up to 10 drops into the hair, leave overnight, then shampoo.
Magic Organic Apothecary Fortifying Bath Potion, 100ml
When the world feels bleak, slumping into a foamy bubble bath worthy of Zoë Kravitz in High Fidelity is just what the self-care doctor ordered. To make it even better, add Magic Organic Apothecary’s Fortifying Green Bath Potion – a concentrated herbal blend of calming yarrow, decongesting peppermint and detoxifying fennel – for a more relaxing experience. Simply pour, sit back and feel your stress evaporating into thin air…
Shop Magic Organic Apothecary Fortifying Bath Potion, 100ml at The Drop, £23
Queenie Organics Hand and Body Cream
Is your chapped skin in need of moisture? Try Queenie Organics’ hand and body cream – available with 12.5% off on The Drop – which comes in three scents for three moods: refreshing lemon and bergamot, earthy frankincense and lavender, and floral ylang ylang and palmarosa.
Not only is it deeply nourishing, it’s proudly palm oil-free and certified organic by the Soil Association. Once you’re done with the aluminium tub, pop it into the recycling or repurpose it as storage for pens, make-up brushes or general bits and bobs.
Shop Queenie Organics Hand and Body Cream at The Drop, £17.50
Eclat Skin London Rose Glow Oil & Eyes Set
Upgrade your self-care sessions with the double whammy of Eclat Skin London’s Rose Glow Set, featuring its bestselling Rose Blossom Hydro-Gel Eye Pads and new Rose Blossom Glow Facial Oil, available with a huge £60 off exclusively on The Drop.
Packed with antioxidant-rich rose blossom extract, place the hydrogel masks onto cleansed skin for 10-15 minutes for a smoother, brighter-looking eye area, minus the puffiness.
Shop Eclat Skin London Rose Glow Oil & Eyes Set at The Drop, £24.90
Elsa's Organics Love Natural Deodorant, Rose and Patchouli
“I’ve tried a number of natural deodorants in my quest to find one that does the job, doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin and smells nice too,” says Stylist’s senior beauty writer Morgan Fargo. “Elsa’s Love Natural Deodorant ticks all three boxes – I even found I didn’t need to apply perfume when I wear it as the rose and patchouli scent is warm, fragrant and soothing.”
We all know some natural deodorants can be a bit iffy – after hundreds of attempts, founder Henrietta landed on this version that minimises odour thanks to magnesium and Himalayan pink salt.
It also cleanses skin using oil-absorbing kaolin clay and contains antimicrobial coconut oil. Just swipe the stick onto clean underarms a couple of times, let it sink into skin as the body heats up and you’re ready to face the day.
Shop Elsa’s Organics Love Natural Deodorant, Rose and Patchouli at The Drop, £10
Vegan by Happy Skin Watermelon & Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml
Is your skin feeling slightly dry, dehydrated or dull? Here’s where Vegan by Happy Skin’s plant-based treatment comes in.
With almost 50% off exclusively on The Drop, this serum harnesses the power of moisture-locking hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich watermelon extract, plus soothing aloe vera and nourishing argan oil.
In other words, it’s specifically designed to give your skin a juicy, hydrated glow. Simply massage two pea-sized pumps into skin before moisturiser every morning and evening for the dewy face of your dreams.
Shop Vegan by Happy Skin Watermelon & Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml at The Drop, £15.90
London Botanical Laboratories Avocado & CBD 8-Hour Moisture Fill Avocado Sleeping Mask
Is your skin feeling a little on the dry side these days? Try London Botanical Laboratories’ overnight face mask. This lightweight, creamy treatment contains anti-inflammatory CBD, nourishing avocado oil and ceramides, which support the renewal of the skin’s natural protective layer and defend against moisture loss.
After your evening cleanse, simply apply a thin layer all over the face and let it work its rehydrating magic overnight. You’ll wake up to hydrated, softer skin – and who doesn’t want that?
Shop London Botanical Laboratories Avocado & CBD 8-Hour Moisture Fill Avocado Sleeping Mask at The Drop, £16
Five Dot Botanics Pure Rewind Rose Clay Lavender Restorative Mask
When pollution leaves your pores feeling clogged or your skin looks congested, one heroic skincare product comes to mind: a clay face mask. Prized for its ability to unclog pores plus soothe irritation and redness – particularly for those with oily, blemish-prone skin – Five Dot Botanic’s Pure Rewind Face Mask is a brilliant addition to your beauty stash, with an exclusive 50% saving only on The Drop.
Harnessing the power of purifying red clay and soothing lavender oil, this fragrance-free mask is suitable for all skin types – just apply a thin layer to cleansed skin for 10 to 15 minutes, then wipe away with a damp cloth. Clearer, happier skin will soon be all yours.
Shop Five Dot Botanics Pure Rewind Rose Clay Lavender Restorative Mask at The Drop, £14
House of Lady Muck Chill Out Babes Gift Set
We all have one friend who squeezes something into every millisecond their calendar has to offer – they just. don’t. stop. So, when time calls for some much-needed R&R, we’ve found them the perfect present via House of Lady Muck’s Chill Out Babes gift set.
The clue’s in the name – with a nourishing coconut and almond bath oil, a calming sleep spray to help them nod gently off into the good night and a wonderfully Insta-worthy baby pink cloud candle, this gift set is a chilled evening personified.
“This is the perfect way to take pre-bedtime rituals to the next level,” says Stylist contributor Shannon Peter. “Run a bath with the decadent bath oil, light the super-cute candle and just before it’s bedtime, spritz your pillow with the lavender-scented mist.” It’ll be hard not to throw in a set for yourself while you’re at it…
Shop House of Lady Muck Chill Out Babes Gift Set at The Drop, £25
Eclat Skin London EGF Cell Effect Night Moisturiser 50ml
Not only does this night cream harness the power of a much-hyped protein known as epidermal growth factor (EGF) which helps with the growth of new skin cells while helping to smooth existing fine lines, it’s also available are more than 70% off only on The Drop.
Plus, there’s added hyaluronic acid, moisturising shea butter and argan oil for an extra hydration boost. If your skin is feeling parched from central heating, cold winds and chilly temperatures, add this to your evening skincare arsenal for skin you’ll admire every time you look in the mirror.
Shop Eclat Skin London EGF Cell Effect Night Moisturiser 50ml at The Drop, £16.90
Images: courtesy of brands